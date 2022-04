Thank God for good people. Let's be honest, right about now we are not seeing the best of humankind. COVID has sparked a negative mindset that many of us are still struggling to dig ourselves out of. It is true that there is a beacon of light in almost every tragic story and this one is no different. Some good Samaritans saw a domestic dispute taking a near-fatal turn and instead of steering clear, they got in harm’s way to save a young woman without a moment's hesitation.

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 17 DAYS AGO