Public Safety

Gangs using potentially deadly cannabis sweets to entice youngsters into crime

By Andy Robinson
 1 day ago

DRUGS gangs are using potentially deadly cannabis sweets to entice youngsters into crime.

Damilola Olakanmi, 23, died last week in London after she ate a dope-laced “Gummy Bear”.

Drugs gangs are using potentially deadly cannabis sweets to entice youngsters into crime Credit: Getty
Damilola Olakanmi, 23, died last week in London after she ate a dope-laced 'Gummy Bear'

Detectives say county lines drug dealers are targeting teens and even younger kids with the sweets and then persuading them to join their gangs.

West Yorkshire Police recently seized £300,000 of cannabis edibles from a home in Wakefield.

They were made to look like sweets and packaged in colourful packs.

And officers in the East of England received 150 reports about similar “treats” in just six months.

Det Insp Kelly Gray said: “We’re concerned about groups enticing young people into criminal activity, including couriers.”

