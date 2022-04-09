ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Syracuse, NY

Orange Lose to Fighting Irish

cuse.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleSYRACUSE, N.Y.- Syracuse (19-14 overall, 3-10 ACC) lost to arv Notre Dame (30-7 overall, 9-7 ACC), 9-0 in the second game of the series. Despite producing four hits against Notre Dame's pitcher Alexis Holloway, the...

cuse.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

College Basketball’s Leading Scorer Announces Decision On Next Year

Bryant University guard Peter Kiss, the leading scorer in the nation this year, has announced his decision for the 2022-23 season. Kiss, who turns 25 years old in May, will opt to pursue professional opportunities rather than come back to school for his final year of eligibility. This closes the book on Kiss’ college basketball career, which covered six seasons and three schools.
COLLEGE SPORTS
WSPA 7News

6th ranked Notre Dame completes sweep of Clemson 9-3

NOTRE DAME, IND. (Clemson SID) – No. 6 Notre Dame broke a 1-1 tie with four runs in the fourth inning on its way to a 9-3 victory over Clemson at Frank Eck Stadium on Sunday afternoon. The Fighting Irish, who swept the series 3-0, improved to 20-5 overall and 8-4 in the ACC. The […]
CLEMSON, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Syracuse, NY
City
Paris, NY
Syracuse, NY
College Sports
Syracuse, NY
Sports
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Clemson transfer Nick Honor narrows list down to three teams

After entering the transfer portal and gaining interest from 10 teams, Clemson transfer point guard Nick Honor has trimmed his list down to three teams. According to Jon Rothstein of CBS Sports, Honor has narrowed his potential new team down to Minnesota, SMU and Missouri. Honor previously had South Carolina interested in him, but he will not become a Gamecock barring any changes. In 33 games with the Tigers last season, Honor averaged 7.7 points and 2.4 assists per game. The 5-foot-10 guard transferred from Fordham to Clemson in 2019 and will now join his third team in his career. Along with Honor, Clemson guard Al-Amir Dawes has also entered the portal, severely diminishing the Tigers’ guard depth for next season.
CLEMSON, SC
The Spun

Legenday College Sports Broadcaster Died On Sunday

A legendary collegiate sports broadcaster passed away at the age of 90 this weekend. Jim Turpin, the longtime voice of Illinois sports, died on Sunday. “Turpin called Illini football and men’s basketball for 42 years, retiring from the booth in 2002. He was a major player in local radio as well, serving as vice president and general manager of WDWS and WHMS in Champaign and for years hosting WDWS’ “Penny For Your Thoughts” through 2017,” the News Gazette wrote.
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WTXL ABC 27 News

Noles Fall to Hokies, 23-9

The No. 3 Florida State softball team (36-4, 16-4) fell to the No. 5 Virginia Tech Hokies (29-4, 13-0) 23-9 in seven innings in front of a sell-out crowd at JoAnne Graf Field in Tallahassee, Fla. Today’s crowd marked the fifth largest in stadium history.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Fighting Irish#Acc#Notre Dame#Note Paris Woods
Independent Florida Alligator

Gators drop extra-inning heartbreaker to Tide, 2-1

With its back against the wall in extra innings and a runner on first, it was hard for Florida softball to avoid sounding like a broken record at the plate. In the bottom of the ninth inning, UF freshman catcher Sam Roe got on with a leadoff single through the left side. But after eight complete innings and 128 total pitches, Alabama head coach Patrick Murphy decided the final three outs would come from senior right-handed flamethrower Montana Fouts.
GAINESVILLE, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
Sports
University of Notre Dame
College
Syracuse University
NewsBreak
Sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy