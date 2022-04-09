ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Wanted’s Jay McGuinness shares touching tribute to bandmate Tom Parker following his tragic death

By Shan Ally
The US Sun
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1OUXoj_0f4hrUsz00

THE Wanted's Jay McGuinness has shared a touching tribute to bandmate Tom Parker following his tragic death.

The Strictly Come Dancing star, 31, told fans that he will forever be grateful for the time they shared together and said the memories are "priceless".

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3SBuw7_0f4hrUsz00
Jay McGuiness said the memories he shared with 'brother' Tom Parker are 'priceless' Credit: Rex
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23Sseb_0f4hrUsz00
The Strictly star praised Tom for being a true gentleman to everyone he met Credit: instagram/being_kelsey

Tom passed away last week at the age of 33 following his battle with a rare form of brain cancer.

Jay emotionally penned: "Tom, I miss you so much. I don’t know where you are now, but I am so honoured we got to spend time together on earth. An honour.

"I keep reminding myself to be grateful for that time, and I really really am. I am."

Jay expressed his devastation but said he was proud of Tom for finding the love of his life Kelsey and being the father to two children.

"You knew how to live life, fearlessly and with heart," he continued.

"You were so reassuring to be around. What a man.

"I can’t believe that it’s all memories now, every single memory now is priceless.

"Life is a gift and you made use of yours in the most powerful ways, you made your dreams come true, you found the love of your life, you brought two beautiful humans down to earth, you sang so so powerfully and beautifully and that will never die."

Jay recalled the first moment they met and praised his "brother" for being a true gentleman to everyone he came across.

He added: "Everyone remembers the day they met you. You didn’t slip into anyone’s life quietly, you hit them like a ton of bricks and looked them square in the eyes.

"You talked to absolutely everyone as if they were no more and no less than you. What a man.

"You really took your place in the world and you are so loved. I just wish you had more time, that’s selfish.

"You did amazing things. I just miss you. Thank you for always being there for me, without fail, always turning up, always looking out, always setting me straight lol. Ok enough. Give ‘em Hell.

"I love you forever, from JayBird."

Parker was diagnosed with a brain tumour in October 2022, and he died peacefully surrounded by family and friends on March 30 this year.

Band members Jay, Siva Kaneswaran, Max George and Nathan Sykes released a joint statement on their Instagram account after the news broke that Tom had passed away.

They wrote: "Max, Jay, Siva, Nathan and the whole Wanted family are devastated by the tragic and premature loss of our bandmate Tom Parker, who passed away peacefully at lunchtime today surrounded by his family and his band mates.

"Tom was an amazing husband to Kelsey, and father to Aurelia and Bodhi.

"He was our brother, words can’t express the loss and sadness we feel. Always and forever in our hearts."

They ended the post: "Tom Parker 1988-2022"

Siva then took to his own account to put up his own statement.

He said: "Hey Tom, I hope you are having a blast up there. I am so grateful that I had the chance to witness your true courage.

"It has been a pleasure of my life Tommy Boy. Thank you for letting us see you light up the world.

"Talk to you soon and see you later. Love you brother x"

Tom's wife Kelsey announced the sad news on her social media account.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Upt6k_0f4hrUsz00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40T0oa_0f4hrUsz00

Tom and Kelsey married in 2018 and welcomed their son, Bodhi, in October last year.

Their daughter, Aurelia Rose, was born in 2019.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2iRsI8_0f4hrUsz00
Tom's bandmates said that 'words can’t express the loss' they feel Credit: Getty - Contributor

