ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

The St. Paul Choir And Chamber Orchestra Presents Holy Week Concert Of Baroque Classics

By staff2
lstribune.net
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThe St. Paul Choir & Chamber Orchestra will present a Holy Week Concert, featuring works of Johann Sebastian Bach and Dietrich Buxtehude, on Sunday, April 10, 4:00 PM, in the nave of the St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, 416 SE Grand Avenue in Lee’s Summit. The concert is free with the public...

lstribune.net

Comments / 0

Related
Urban Milwaukee

Orchestra Will Be “Singin’ in the Rain”

Honoring the origin of the Bradley Symphony Center as the Warner Grand Theater movie palace, the Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra scheduled three films with live orchestra for the 2021-22 season. This weekend’s offering, Singin’ in the Rain, conducted by Resident Conductor Yaniv Dinur, presents the 1952 classic named the greatest movie musical of all time by the American Film Institute. Three performances will be held March 18-20.
MILWAUKEE, WI
Lima News

Flute Choir to Perform Concert

LIMA — The Lima Area Concert Band Flute Choir will present a concert entitled “Take Two” on Sunday, March 20 at 3 p.m. at Trinity United Methodist Church on Market St. in Lima. It is directed by Lucinda Altstaetter, Stacee Brown, Erin Grim and Scott Rogers. Featured works include Cherry Blossom Snow, Amazing Grace with Stacee Brown as soloist, La Bruha!, Masques, Venus, William Tell Overture, a duet, a trio and a low flute piece (Sao Paulo Shimmer) for alto flutes and bass flute.
LIMA, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Missouri Entertainment
Kansas City, MO
Entertainment
Local
Missouri Society
City
Lee's Summit, MO
Kansas City, MO
Society
City
Kansas City, MO
Lee's Summit, MO
Society
Pittsburgh Post-Gazette

Best Pittsburgh concerts this week: Alice Cooper, St. Paul, Animal Collective, Koe Wetzel, Sunstar and more

Here’s a look at the week with some legends, some rising stars and a crazy Friday night. Parquet Courts (Mr. Smalls): With “Sympathy for Life,” the Brooklyn post-punk band is already seven albums into a career that started back in 2010, when Andrew Savage and Austin Brown met at the University of North Texas. The band continues to evolve, this time taking influences from New York clubs, Primal Scream and Pink Floyd, and working with producers Rodaidh McDonald (The xx, Hot Chip, David Byrne) and John Parish (PJ Harvey, Aldous Harding, Dry Cleaning). “‘Wide Awake!’ [the 2018 album] was a record you could put on at a party,” Brown said in a statement. “‘Sympathy For Life’ is influenced by the party itself. Historically, some amazing rock records have been made from mingling in dance music culture — from Talking Heads to Screamadelica. Our goal was to bring that into our own music.” Opening the show is Tuareg guitarist Mdou Moctar, who debuted last year with “Afrique Victime,” a blend of folk, blues, rock, field recordings and electronics that won him the accolade of “the Jimi Hendrix of the Sahara”. 8 p.m. $25-$30; mrsmalls.com.
PITTSBURGH, PA
New Jersey Stage

The Adelphi Orchestra presents International Anniversaries

(FAIR LAWN, NJ) -- The Adelphi Orchestra welcomes audiences to its 68th consecutive season of "Music for All" with "International Anniversaries" - a concert celebrating César Franck's Bicentennial and an homage to Beethoven's pandemic eclipsed 250th Anniversary - in two locations on Sunday, May 15 at 7:00pm, Broadway Presbyterian Church (NYC) and on Sunday, May 22 at 2:00pm, Fair Lawn Community Theater (NJ).
FAIR LAWN, NJ
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
St. Mary
Person
Bach
Person
Johann Sebastian Bach
Person
Handel
Lincoln Journal Star

Family calendar 16-23 Events: Husker Lawn & Leisure Show; Lincoln's Symphony Orchestra presents Pops concert: "LSO Goes to Hollywood"; National Quilting Day.

Please check event venues for current information. Asian Community & Cultural Center celebration and 30th Anniversary — Lancaster Event Center 1-5 p.m. May 22. Ethnic performances, food samples, hands-on activities, games and performances, Lincoln Room, 4100 N. 84th St. Buddy Check for Veterans — Foundry, 7-9 p.m. March 22....
LINCOLN, NE
WHIZ

SEO Orchestra Prepares for Children’s Concert

The Southeastern Ohio Symphony Orchestra put the finishing touches on this year’s children’s concert Saturday morning. The orchestra’s conductor Dr. Laura Schumann said that many orchestras have shows tailored to children and so when she came aboard as conductor many years ago, it felt right to add one to their orchestra as well.
CAMBRIDGE, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Holy Week#Holy Mass#Concerts#Christian
St. Louis Post-Dispatch

Alliance Française de St. Louis Presents France's Guitar Master Pierre Bensusan in Concert

This Wednesday, March 16th at 7pm, The Alliance Française de St. Louis (school and society) is excited to once again present legendary French-Algerian acoustic guitarist, vocalist, and composer, Pierre Bensusan in concert. In 2017 he wowed a full house audience onsite at the school. Bensusan is thriled to return, as in early 2020 he had begun a USA CD release tour, but unfortunately the then-fledgling pandemic cut it short.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Pitchfork

Beck, St. Vincent, Jon Batiste, and More to Perform at Event Honoring Joni Mitchell

Beck, St. Vincent, and Jon Batiste are among the musicians set to honor Joni Mitchell at MusiCares’ 2022 Person of the Year tribute concert. The event is scheduled to take place on Friday, April 1, at MGM Grand Conference Center in Las Vegas, Nevada. Additional performers include Mickey Guyton, Leon Bridges, Herbie Hancock, Sara Bareilles, Brandi Carlile, Lauren Daigle, Chaka Khan, Angélique Kidjo, Cyndi Lauper, Pentatonix, Billy Porter, Stephen Stills, Black Pumas, and Allison Russell. In addition, there will be a remote performance from Graham Nash.
LAS VEGAS, NV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Religion
stpetecatalyst.com

British stage star joins The Florida Orchestra for ‘Broadway Pops’

The most appreciable difference between Broadway and London’s West End theatre district, according to the very British performer Scarlett Strallen, is the audience reaction. “The Americans are not afraid to show their feelings, their heart on sleeve,” observes the singer and actress, who’s performed, frequently, in both locales. “They’re on their feet.”
MUSIC
American Songwriter

Bob Dylan’s Net Worth: Folk Protest Hero to Legacy Writer

Bob Dylan is one of the greatest songwriters of our time. From Woodie Guthrie-inspired advocate to Nobel prize-winning writer, Dylan’s legacy will thrive long after his already five-decade-long career comes to an end. With such an extensive catalog that has been covered by over 6,000 popular artists, Dylan remains...
MUSIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy