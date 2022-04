The 2022 NBA play-in tournament features four teams in each conference fighting for the last two spots in the NBA playoffs in the East and the West. The NBA debuted the play-in tournament in its current iteration last season, and it produced some memorable basketball despite the loud public objections of LeBron James. This year’s play-in tournament is again loaded with star-power as some of the game’s biggest names compete to keep their season going.

NBA ・ 7 HOURS AGO