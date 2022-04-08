Read full article on original website
Chamber welcomes Atomic Credit Union
The Fayette County Chamber of Commerce recently welcomed Atomic Credit Union to Washington Court House. Located at 1501 Columbus Ave., it provides personal and commercial auto loans, mortgages, ag-business loans, and commercial products. All residents of Fayette County are eligible for membership. With 15 branches all over southern Ohio, we are excited to have Atomic Credit Union locally. Open Monday-Thursday, 8:30 a.m.-5 p.m., Friday, 8:30 a.m.-6 p.m., and Saturday, 8:30 a.m.-1 p.m. You can contact Atomic Credit Union at 740-313-8452 or visit its website at www.atomiccu.com.
SATH Turkey Bingo is Nov. 19
The Hillsboro-based Supplementary Assistance to the Handicapped (SATH) program will host its 19th annual Turkey Bingo Soup Supper event Saturday, Nov. 19 at the Hillsboro Elementary Gymnasium. Bingo will begin at 6 p.m. A soup supper will be held at 5 p.m. to kick off the evening. During the night,...
Generals beat Blue Lions, 60-34
THORNVILLE — The Washington Blue Lions made the trip over into Perry County to take on the No. 1 seed Sheridan Generals in the Region 11 quarterfinals Friday night. The winner of the game would move on to the Sweet 16, being one of 16 teams left in the playoffs in Division III.
Commission on Aging lunch & activities
The Fayette County Commission on Aging lunch menu for the week of Nov. 7-11 is as follows:. BBQ riblet sandwich, roasted potatoes, seasoned vegetables, fruit. Ham & soup beans, cole slaw, cornbread, fruit in jello. WEDNESDAY. Chicken parmesan with pasta, seasoned vegetables, tossed salad, garlic bread, fruit. THURSDAY. Cheeseburger, tater...
Adient expands in Greenfield
Adient’s Greenfield facility is growing and on that growth was celebrated with a ribbon-cutting attended by company, local and regional officials. The company is opening a storage facility at the Greenfield plant, and according to Adient’s Director of Operations NA Foam Business Unit, Todd Bruno, this represents a $6 million investment.
