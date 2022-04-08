The Fayette County Chamber of Commerce recently welcomed Atomic Credit Union to Washington Court House. Located at 1501 Columbus Ave., it provides personal and commercial auto loans, mortgages, ag-business loans, and commercial products. All residents of Fayette County are eligible for membership. With 15 branches all over southern Ohio, we are excited to have Atomic Credit Union locally. Open Monday-Thursday, 8:30 a.m.-5 p.m., Friday, 8:30 a.m.-6 p.m., and Saturday, 8:30 a.m.-1 p.m. You can contact Atomic Credit Union at 740-313-8452 or visit its website at www.atomiccu.com.

FAYETTE COUNTY, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO