ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indio, CA

Chris Rock Says He Won’t Talk About Will Smith Slap Until He’s ‘Paid’ At Palm Springs Show

By Erin Silvia
HollywoodLife
HollywoodLife
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3DEN26_0f4hasPa00
Shutterstock

Chris Rock reportedly told a live audience he’s ‘OK’ and ‘life is good’ but he’s not talking about the moment Will Smith shockingly slapped him on stage at the Oscars until he’s compensated.

Chris Rock, 57, has feelings about Will Smith slapping him after a joke about Jada Pinkett-Smith‘s saved head at the Oscars, but he’s not going public with them until he gets money for it. The comedian had a comedy show in Indio, CA on April 8, and told the audience he’s doing “OK” after the headline-making incident, which caused Will to be banned from attending the Academy Awards for 10 years, but he won’t talk about it until he gets “paid,” according to the Palm Desert Sun.

“I’m OK, I have a whole show, and I’m not talking about that until I get paid. Life is good. I got my hearing back,” he reportedly told the audience.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3TXkKh_0f4hasPa00
Chris Rock and Will Smith during the slapping incident. (Shutterstock)

It’s not clear what Chris means by getting “paid,” but there are a lot of possibilities. He could very well be talking about giving an exclusive interview to a network. Although he’s most likely been approached by several to speak his thoughts, perhaps they weren’t offering enough. Another possibility is he’s planning a civil lawsuit against Will, which would give him an opportunity to be paid. It’s also very possible Chris is just joking and will eventually speak out when he’s ready.

Before his latest comedy gig, Chris spoke publicly for the first time since the slap at his comedy show in Boston, MA on March 30. At that time, he told the show attendees that he was “still processing” what happened. “I don’t have a bunch of s— about what happened,” he reportedly said, before revealing he already wrote his whole comedy show before the headline-making slap happened. “I had like a whole show I wrote before this weekend. I’m still kinda processing what happened. So at some point, I’ll talk about that s–. So I’m gonna tell some jokes It’s nice to be out.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Sayhg_0f4hasPa00
Another pic of Chris Rock and Will Smith on the Oscars stage during the slap. (Shutterstock)

Chris also reportedly said he he wasn’t “going to address” it at all during a surprise appearance at the Comedy Cellar on April 5. “He literally only addressed it as the the crowd was going wild for his surprise appearance, and he got on stage and said, ‘Lower your expectations. I’m not going to address that s–t,’” an audience member told Page Six.

Shortly after the slap, which took place on March 27, Will released a statement that included an apology to Chris and all the people he affected. He’s since resigned from The Academy and “accepted and respected” The Academy’s decision to ban him from the annual ceremony for 10 years.

Comments / 4

Related
thesource.com

[WATCH] Steve Harvey Thinks Will Smith Slapped Chris Rock Because “He Know He Can’t Do Nothing”

Many people have weighed in on the infamous slap Will Smith laid on comedian Chris Rock shortly before accepting his Oscar for making a joke about his wife, Jada Pinkett-Smith. Many people supported Smith in the move to protect the honor of his wife, but fellow comedian/talk show host Steve Harvey says that Will Smith should’ve and could’ve handled it another way.
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

’Yellowstone’s Kevin Costner Speaks Out About the Will Smith-Chris Rock 2022 Oscars Slap Incident

What did “Yellowstone” star Kevin Costner have to say about the Will Smith incident at last month’s award show? For those out of the loop, it was the slap heard round the world; at the 94th annual Oscars, Will Smith struck comedian Chris Rock when he made a joke at Jada Pinkett Smith’s expense. The action received mixed reviews from celebrities and fans alike. Some are in full support of Will Smith’s actions, others think he crossed a line.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Indio, CA
Local
California Entertainment
City
Palm Springs, CA
Indio, CA
Entertainment
GOBankingRates

How Rich Is Chris Rock?

Chris Rock is one of America's most successful comedians. He also acts, writes, produces and directs. He has won four Emmy Awards, three Grammy Awards and has a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame....
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Will Smith
Person
Chris Rock
Person
Jada Pinkett Smith
Fox News

Will Smith won’t be ‘permanently canceled’ by Hollywood but his brand is ‘forever tarnished,’ experts say

Will Smith and Chris Rock – along with the rest of the world – are still reeling in the aftermath of Smith’s viral smacking of Rock at the 94th Academy Awards. Such was a moment that left millions of viewers stunned, embarrassed, confused – and heartbroken, especially considering to many, both men are beloved throughout the world for their careers and personalities as well as for what each has contributed to the art of showbiz.
BEAUTY & FASHION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Academy Awards#The Palm Desert Sun
Bossip

Ma’am, Please: Tiffany Haddish Spoke To Jada Pinkett After Chris Rock’s Follicle Faux Pas “You Better Suck IT From The Back, Girl!”

Tiffany Haddish Told Jada Pinkett That Will Smith Deserves Sexual Rewards. Last night’s slap-happy shenanigans at the Oscars have brought hot take gridlock to social media feeds all around the world. All anyone is talking about is how Will Smith slapped a four-alarm fire out of Chris Rock’s mouth on live television for telling a much-unappreciated joke about Jada Pinkett Smith’s hair. A fearlessly transparent Pinkett Smith has been open about her alopecia diagnosis over the last year and the hair loss associated with the disease has likely been a sensitive subject in her life. This morning, The Breakfast Club’s Charlamagne Tha God said he spoke to Rock on the phone after the show and was told that Rock was unaware of Jada’s condition when he took the sophomoric stab.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Desert
NewsBreak
Talk Show
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Outsider.com

Mel Gibson Interview Abruptly Cut Off Over Question About Will Smith 2022 Oscars Slap Incident

Will Smith is inarguably one of the most popular actors in Hollywood. However, the actor has received unprecedented international attention since he slapped comedian Chris Rock at the Oscars last week. Now, all eyes have turned to the actor as he awaits word regarding his actions at the prestigious awards show. Meanwhile, other Hollywood icons have begun to comment on Will Smith’s actions, reactions varying across the board. Fellow actor Mel Gibson seems to have some opinions of his own regarding the Oscars uproar. However, a recent interview highlighting the subject concluded awkwardly when his response became cut off by a handler.
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Deion Sanders Has Message for Will Smith and Chris Rock After Oscars Slap

The 2022 Oscars made major headlines when Will Smith slapped Chris Rock during the live broadcast. It led to a ton of reactions on social media, and one person who had a strong reaction was Pro Football Hall of Famer and Jackson State football coach Deion Sanders. On Twitter Sanders had a message for Smith and Rock after he watched the incident.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

HollywoodLife

Los Angeles, CA
172K+
Followers
16K+
Post
53M+
Views
ABOUT

HollywoodLife.com is your digital destination for the very latest celebrity, entertainment, pop culture, fashion, beauty, fitness, women’s issues, and political news.

 https://hollywoodlife.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy