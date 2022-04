In a case that went unsolved for four decades, a grand jury in Georgia indicted an inmate on murder charges in the 1982 killing of a young Army soldier found fatally shot by a roadside weeks after she was last seen leaving her barracks.Authorities announced that a grand jury in rural Chattahoochee County near the Georgia-Alabama line indicted 64-year-old Marcellus McCluster, already serving a life sentence for murder in an unrelated case, in the slaying of Rene Dawn Blackmore 40 years ago.The 20-year-old woman was an Army private stationed at Fort Benning when she vanished in April 1982. Her...

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 4 DAYS AGO