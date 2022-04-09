Four Texas Longhorns to look out for this college football season

There is plenty of hype surrounding Texas when it comes to the 2022 college football season, but there are players that may be getting a tad overlooked.

Everyone is well aware of Quinn Ewers, Bijan Robinson, Xavier Worthy and DeMarvion Overshown. However, there are a handful of Longhorns that can make an impact that are not getting talked about nearly enough.

Whether these players may have played a significant role in years past or are looking to carve out a spot to do so for the first time in 2022, there will certainly be some commonly overlooked names this year.

Steve Sarkisian and his staff are now in Year 2. Not only does that mean the fan base has higher expectations considering the first year went so poorly, but it also means the players on the roster have had consistency for the first time in a couple years. This allows for players to grow in the system and blossom into stars.

Here are a few players that have a great chance of contributing in the 2022 season whether it be as a starter or a role player.

Justice Finkley - Edge

Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

One of the eight defensive linemen that Bo Davis was able to add to the impressive class of 2022, Finkley might have the most hype around him early on. He already appears to have the size, and has been getting raved about in reports by outlets such as 247Sports. He has definitely taken advantage of the chance to be an early enrollee, and every good showing he has, whether in practices or scrimmages, help set him apart from the other linemen who aren’t on campus yet.

Finkley may not be a starter right out of the gates, but he will offer someone who can come in and rush the quarterback, which Texas struggled with greatly in 2021.

Jahdae Barron - Nickel

Image courtesy of Texas Sports

Someone who showed great flashes in 2021, and was one of the defensive players moved this offseason, Jahdae Barron has seemingly excelled in his new role at the nickel spot. He has the versatility to really play anywhere in the secondary, and may end up being a revelation for this defense come 2022.

Casey Cain - Wide Receiver

Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

While Cain likely will not be a starter at receiver, his spectacular showing this spring, headlined by an amazing one-handed catch, may have earned him more playing time.

The Longhorns receiver spots are all likely already figured out with Xavier Worthy, Jordan Whittington, and Wyoming transfer Isaiah Neyor asserting themselves as the three best pass catchers. However, that doesn’t mean that Cain will not get a chance to come into 2022 and get some targets. He has yet to record a catch as a Longhorn, but his huge spring may position him to be someone the staff looks to off the bench in relief of one of the big three.

Kitan Crawford - Safety

Scott Wachter-USA TODAY Sports

Another player from the defense that has a chance to emerge as a really playmaker is former cornerback turned safety, Kitan Crawford. The new safety has had some hype surrounding him, but most Longhorns fans have not been able to see him make plays at the college level yet. Crawford has a ton of speed and energy, which will be a major upgrade from the two safeties Texas lost from 2021. His cover skills from playing corner should benefit him greatly, and his unmatched effort should bode over well in comparison to some of the lackluster attempts at tackling we saw last season.