ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

The Illinois village located in Missouri

By Kevin S. Held
WGN Radio
WGN Radio
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24Zlcf_0f4hJ47c00

KASKASKIA, Ill. – Look around the world and you’ll find international borders defined by geographical features like mountain ranges, rivers, lakes, and oceans. The United States is no different.

As settlers—and eventually, Americans—swept across the country, they would use rivers and other waterways to establish state or territorial borders. It is most apparent in the Northeast, Midwest, and South. A staggering 45 states use a river or waterway as a border (Colorado, Hawaii, Montana, Utah, and Wyoming are the exceptions).

But what happens when a river or waterway shifts or changes course? You wind up with what’s known as an exclave . It’s uncommon but not altogether rare.

For example, Rosecrans Memorial Airport in St. Joseph, Missouri, is only accesible by driving west across the Missouri River and traveling through Elwood, Kansas. Grand Tower Island sits to the east of the Mississippi River but is still considered part of Perry County, Missouri.

The most well-known exclave in our region is an historic village located on an island approximately 51 miles south of St. Louis.

Kaskaskia is part of Randolph County, Illinois, but is located the Missouri side of the Mississippi River. The village has a current population of 21 people , making it the second least populace incorporated community in Illinois.

The area was home to indigenous people—the Kaskaskia, part of the Illinois Confederation of tribes—before French settlers and missionaries arrived in 1703. As the settlement grew, it became the capitol of Upper Louisiana. In 1741, King Louis XV sent a 140-pound bell to a local church as a gift, bearing the inscription Pour Leglise des Illinois par les Soins du Roi D’outre L’eau (“For the Church of the Illinois, by gift of the King across the water”). It became known as the “Liberty Bell of the West” after American revolutionaries, led by George Rogers Clark, captured the town from the British on July 4, 1778.

Kaskaskia was originally the capitol of the Illinois Territory. When Illinois became a state in 1818, Kaskasia, with its population of 7,200 residents, became its first capital. Unfortunately, that designation was transferred to Vandalia in 1819. As all of this happened, Kaskaskia was on the eastern side of the Mississippi River like the rest of the state.

In the coming decades, the population evaporated and deforestation made it easier for the Mississippi to flood Kaskaskia and the surrounding areas. In 1844, another devastating flood forced the residents of Kaskaskia to move the town south. By 1881, the Mississippi River shifted more than two miles to the east, overrunning the channel of the nearby Kaskaskia River. The flood of 1881 destroyed what was left of the original Kaskaskia and effectively turned the area into an island.

By the turn of the 20th century, just 200 people lived in the village. Despite the construction of levees around the town and along the river, persistent flooding has nearly turned the former state capital into a ghost town. Floods in 1973 and against in 1993 submerged the town and permanently damaged the Kaskaskia Bell.

Kaskaskia residents and those wishing to visit the island can only get there via the Old Channel Road Bridge off S. Highway 61.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGN Radio 720 - Chicago's Very Own.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
City
Chicago, IL
City
Elwood, IL
State
Missouri State
State
Wyoming State
State
Illinois State
State
Colorado State
City
Wyoming, IL
City
St. Louis, MO
Local
Illinois Government
City
Vandalia, IL
City
Vandalia, MO
State
Montana State
Local
Missouri Government
City
Saint Louis, MO
City
Kansas, IL
State
Utah State
State
Hawaii State
FOX 2

More Missouri counties find morel mushrooms this week

ST. LOUIS – More Missouri counties found morel mushrooms this week. Morel mushroom hunting season is in full swing. It usually starts in late March and goes until early May. Most hunters won’t share the locations of their best hunting spots, but there are some Facebook groups dedicated to the pursuit. The Missouri Morel Hunting Facebook […]
MISSOURI STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Missouri River#Mississippi River#Americans#French
FOX 2

Lotto winner: Someone in Missouri won $1,000 a week for life

O’FALLON, Mo. – Someone will be getting $1,000 a week for the rest of their life after claiming the second prize in the Missouri Lottery’s Cash4Life game. The winning ticket was sold at the Schnucks on Highway K in O’Fallon, Missouri. The winning ticket matched all five white-ball numbers drawn for the February 18 drawing. […]
O'FALLON, MO
KICK AM 1530

Warning for Missourians to Watch Out for this Destructive Worm

The word is that Missourians could see the return of an awful invasive worm this year. It looks like a combination of a hammerhead shark and a worm and it's really bad news. Credit to Only In Your State for this heads up. They warn of the hammerhead flatworm and Missouri is one of the hotspots that could see this vile creature this year. Inside Edition profiled these weird looking creatures and described the damage they potentially can do.
MISSOURI STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
WOMI Owensboro

Strange Mystery Animal Spotted by Ohio River in Kentucky

Photos have surfaced of an unusual-looking animal that was spotted recently near the Ohio River in Owensboro, Kentucky. The poor thing looks like it is having a rough go at life. In fact, it is having such a rough time, that we are not even 100% sure what kind of animal it is. Although, we do have an educated guess...
OWENSBORO, KY
Q985

You Won’t Believe What Was Found In Abandoned Illinois Bonanza

Inside this abandoned Bonanza Steakhouse in Illinois, you will not believe what they found. I remember when I was a kid, my parents would go out to dinner every Friday night. Most of the time I would go with them. It was a family meal night out. We would rotate each week and hit several different places in and around the town where I grew up.
ROCKFORD, IL
NewsTalk 1280 WGBF

Terrifying Illinois Mansion Is So Haunted it Sat Vacant for Nearly 50 Years

It may not be October, but any month of the year is a great time for ghost stories, don't ya think?. I recently went on the hunt for some of the most haunted homes in Illinois when I came across the story about the infamous Schweppe Mansion located just outside of Chicago in Lake Forest, Illinois. Now I have to admit I'm stuck in the weird place of wanting this beautiful home and being terrified of it.
LAKE FOREST, IL
KISS 106

20 Towns That Suck The Most In Illinois

Illinois has beautiful cities and towns such as Galena, Nauvoo, Galesburg, and Quincy. However, these 20 towns and cities did not get love and some of them are pretty close to the Tri-States. Illinois is an expensive place to live and some of these towns and cities are one of...
ILLINOIS STATE
WGN Radio

WGN Radio

7K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WGN Radio 720 and wgnradio.com are Chicago's Very Own: Live and local news, talk, sports, weather, traffic, business and more.

 https://www.wgnradio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy