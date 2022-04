Billionaire Elon Musk has decided not to join the board of one of social media's titans, Twitter, the San Francisco-based company's CEO, Parag Agrawal, said Sunday night. The announcement came as a surprise after Musk, the CEO of electric car maker Tesla, said he would be joining the board following his stock purchase of about 9.2 percent of the company.

BUSINESS ・ 12 HOURS AGO