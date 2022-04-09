Take a Tour of Brooke Shields’ $7.4 Million Pacific Palisades Home (PHOTOS)

Click here to read the full article. Christina Aguilera will headline the L.A. Pride 2022’s music event — L.A. Pride in the Park — with more artists to be announced, Christopher Street West, the 501(c)3 nonprofit that produces the event, has announced.
The multi-stage event will return Saturday, June 11, after a two-year hiatus due to the Covid-19 pandemic and move to Los Angeles State Historic Park. Across 32 acres and with a capacity for 25,000, L.A. Pride in the Park has the potential to be the largest official Pride concert in the country, the announcement notes. Additionally, #LoveYourPride has been announced...
Comments / 0