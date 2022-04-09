ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Real-time Location System (RTLS) Market to See Huge Growth by 2027 | Savi Technology, Identec Group, Ubisense Group

atlantanews.net
 3 days ago

Latest released the research study on Global Real-time Location System (RTLS) Market, offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope. Real-time Location System (RTLS) Market research report shows the latest market insights, current situation analysis with upcoming trends and breakdown of the products and services. The report...

www.atlantanews.net

pymnts

Today in B2B: BizPay, Arcadier Launch BNPL Partnership; Bosch Acquires Five AI

Today in B2B payments, BizPay and Arcadier form a B2B buy now, pay later (BNPL) partnership, while Bosch acquired autonomous driving firm Five AI. Plus, Surecomp debuts a duplicate financing fraud tool, Deserve launches a card platform for banks and B2B companies, Trade X enters auction alliance, and most chief financial officers (CFOs) say digitizing accounts receivable (AR) and accounts payable (AP) functions have cut costs.
BUSINESS
thefastmode.com

HPE Opens Global Center of Excellence in AI and Data in Spain

HPE announced that it has established a new Global Center of Excellence (CoE) for Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Data at its Spanish headquarters in Las Rozas, Madrid. Established to centralize talent and expertise focused on AI and data-first modernization services, the CoE will help HPE meet the globally growing demand for advisory and professional services in this field.
BUSINESS
Popculture

Candy Recall Sparks Factory Closure

Italian confectionery group Ferrero has been ordered to suspend production at its Belgium plant after dozens of salmonella infections linked to its Kinder products have been reported in numerous countries. The plant was shut down after Belgium's food safety agency AFSCA-FAVV, per Sky News, said a link was confirmed between more than 100 salmonella cases and Ferrero production in southern Belgium.
PUBLIC HEALTH
foodlogistics.com

How Pallet Return Delays Ripple Through Supply Chains

One of the outcomes of the past two years operating under the pandemic has been a dramatic increase in retailers and manufacturers pushing up all types of inventories. To hedge against supply chain disruptions – like port congestion – can cause stockouts and delay the availability of goods to consumers.
INDUSTRY
The Independent

US Olympic figure skater quits at 16 after being linked to DoJ spy case

A figure skating prodigy has retired at the age of 16, just a month after it was revealed her family had allegedly been targeted by Chinese spies operating in the US. Insider reports that Alysa Liu, widely considered among the most talented skaters in the US, announced her retirement on Instagram on Saturday. The Olympian said she had reached all of her goals and that she was "satisfied" with her career. "I started skating when I was 5 so that's about 11 years on the ice and it's been an insane 11 years. A lot of good and...
SPORTS
pymnts

Today in B2B: How Payments Automation Reduces Errors

Today in B2B payments, Cellulant expands its payments platform into Ghana, and Pax8 is expanding its SMB tech platform thanks to a $185 million fundraising round. Plus, FinTechs are thinking big in their quest to help African SMBs and Priority Technology Holdings partners with Century Bank. Cloud commerce marketplace Pax8...
ECONOMY
The Independent

World Bank reveals damage to Russian GDP from sanctions and says Ukraine economy to be slashed by half

Ukraine's economic output is likely to contract by a drastic 45.1 per cent due to Russia's unprovoked invasion, which has rendered economic activity impossible in the European nation, the World Bank said.The Washington-based lender in its "War in the Region" economic update on Sunday said Russia's GDP output for 2022 will fall 11.2 per cent owing to the plethora of sanctions imposed by the United States and its allies.As per the report, the unprecedented sanctions have pushed Russia's economy towards a "deep recession".The Eastern Europe region, comprising Ukraine, Belarus and Moldova, is forecast to show a GDP contraction of...
ECONOMY
Shropshire Star

US offers reward of five million dollars for information on Kinahan gang

A US government department imposed sanctions against seven senior members of the Kinahan crime gang. US authorities are offering a five million dollar reward for information on the Irish Kinahan crime gang that leads to the arrest and conviction of its leaders. It comes as a US government department imposed...
PUBLIC SAFETY
TechCrunch

Egypt’s Pylon gets $19M to scale software for water and electricity distribution companies

The round, a combination of debt and equity, was led by U.S.-based Endure Capital, which is backed by British International Investment (formerly CDC Group), the development finance institution of the U.K. government. Participating investors include Cathexis Ventures, Loftyinc Capital, Khawarizmi Ventures and several unnamed angel investors. Pylon currently operates in...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Phys.org

Ultra-compact integrated photonic device could lead to new optical technologies

Photonic integrated circuits are essential to many technologies, including fiber-optic communications, mapping systems, and biosensors. These circuits—which use photons instead of electrons—employ optical isolators that allow photons to travel in only one direction, which prevents light from re-entering the system and destabilizing it. But guiding light in one direction often requires large magnets, making these circuits difficult to create on a small scale.
TECHNOLOGY
pymnts

eCommerce Merchants Strike Seamless Payments, Regulatory Balance with Orchestration

Online spending volume has expanded in the past few years, with the value of digital payments worldwide expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15% between 2021 and 2028. This includes both business-to-business (B2B) and consumer-facing payments, presenting intriguing new opportunities for today’s merchants. As online payments become more prevalent, however, lawmakers worldwide are beginning to pay closer attention to digital data security and privacy.
INTERNET
Guitar World Magazine

Charting the evolution of solid-state and digital guitar amps – and the future of tubes

Non-tube amplification is nothing new. While the future for tube amps is far from certain, innovation in digital and solid-state designs is something to be excited about. Wars typically speed up developments in technology, and one goal throughout WWII was to find a replacement for the bulky, energy-hungry, fragile glass electron valve, more commonly known as the vacuum tube.
TECHNOLOGY

