The Essential Guide To Hiring Your Own Boat For A Perfect Weekend

There’s one reason why the superyacht deck crews on Below Deck put up with the boatmance debacles, the cameras all up in their business, and rowdy guests onboard: the massive tips they usually end up receiving from the high-rolling clientele. In seasons past, they have been known to rack in upwards of $35,000 from high-dollar guests, split amongst them, for what would only be a two- to three-day charter. However, that was decidedly not the case recently for the cast on Season 3 of Below Deck: Sailing Yacht, and Captain Glenn was as put out as anyone over one couple doling out the lowest tip in the franchise’s history.

