Elite League: Belfast Giants on brink of title after 3-1 win in Sheffield

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBelfast Giants will win the Elite League title on Sunday if they repeat Saturday's 3-1 win over Sheffield Steelers in what was the first of three contests in a week between the rivals. Two JJ Piccinich goals and another from Mark Cooper put the Giants 3-0 up. They withstood...

