In a surprise assembly, Wednesday, Walt Disney Elementary Principal Ryan Towner received a $25,000 Milken Educator Award for his excellence and innovation in education. Milken says Towner’s creativity and success has grown since he began leading the school in 2017, raising the bar for his students and colleagues through unique instruction, professional development methods and spirited approach − like playing the ukulele and piano for students at arrival and dismissal.

SAINT JOSEPH COUNTY, IN ・ 24 DAYS AGO