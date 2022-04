Thomas Frank felt Brentford’s performance against West Ham was their best of the season after goals from Bryan Mbeumo and Ivan Toney surely banished any lingering fears of relegation.The Bees’ dynamic strike duo sank lacklustre West Ham 2-0 to move 12 points clear of the Premier League drop zone.Brentford stunned Chelsea 4-1 at Stamford Bridge last weekend, but head coach Frank felt the display against the Hammers was even better.“I think it was close to a complete performance,” he said. “It was the first time all season we have more or less controlled the game from minute one to minute...

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 22 HOURS AGO