College Sports

Watch now: QB Chubba Purdy talks after spring game

York News-Times
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOut most of the spring, transfer QB Chubba Purdy thankful...

yorknewstimes.com

Related
The Spun

Video: Wild Scene In College Baseball Game On Sunday

Some excitement down in Memphis on Sunday afternoon, after a wild series of events during a college baseball game between the Tigers and UCF Knights. In the top of the first, UCF catcher Andrew Sundean launched what looked to be a three-run homer. However, it was subsequently called back after umpires determined there was too much pine tar on the freshman’s bat.
MEMPHIS, TN
saturdaytradition.com

Scott Frost comments on Nebraska offense, transfer QBs after spring game

Nebraska coach Scott Frost designs the Cornhuskers’ Red-White spring games as a show for the fans. “It’s the culmination of spring for us,” Frost said in his postgame press conference. “I just wanted to see some guys have a chance to play in front of the fans. What an awesome fan base we have for that many people to show up early in the spring to watch, and the environment. It’s great to be around them. … Today was just kind of showcasing some of that to the fans and finishing off spring the right way.”
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Houston Texans Announce Their Starting Quarterback

Several NFL teams have begun their offseason training programs and the Houston Texans decided to take the opportunity to announce their starting quarterback. Speaking to the media on Monday, Texans head coach Lovie Smith declared that second-year quarterback Davis Mills is their starter. He praised Mills for how he organized informal throwing sessions in the offseason.
HOUSTON, TX
#Spring Ball#American Football#College Football
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Daniel Arias off to a hot start in spring ball

The Colorado Buffaloes’ wide receiver corps looks much different than it did a few months ago. After a ton of players left via the transfer portal, the options for Brendon Lewis aren’t too familiar. However, with spring ball fully underway, senior wide receiver Daniel Arias has broken out early on in camp and just might become one of Lewis’ go-to weapons. After making a few catches in Saturday’s scrimmage, head coach Karl Dorrell walked away more than impressed with Arias (h/t Brian Howell of Buffzone). “A guy with his size and speed, you would hope that when he gets a chance to get...
BOULDER, CO
The Topeka Capital-Journal

Kansas State linebacker Branden Jennings back in transfer portal without ever playing for Wildcats

Branden Jennings' stay at Kansas State turned out to be little more than a cameo appearance. The Wildcats were looking for Jennings, a 6-foot-3, 231-pound sophomore, to be an immediate contributor at linebacker after transferring from Maryland at semester. But on Monday, less than three months after arriving at K-State, he was out the door and back in the transfer portal.
MANHATTAN, KS
York News-Times

The (spring game) scene: Dylan Raiola soaks in scene (and holds babies); Rich Glover offers a lesson or two

Dylan Raiola is still more than two years away from suiting up for his first college football game. And judging by his offer list, there is no guarantee he plays at Nebraska. And yet, the No. 1 quarterback recruit for 2024 and the son of former Husker great Dominic Raiola was one of the most popular stars at Saturday's Red-White Spring Game at Memorial Stadium.
LINCOLN, NE
AL.com

Reviewing 5 questions for Auburn after spring camp

A little over a month ago, several questions surrounded Bryan Harsin and the Auburn football program. Spring football brought some insight, such as the Tigers’ plan to anchor the offense with the running game. Tank Bigsby, Jarquez Hunter, Sean Jackson, Jordon Ingram, and incoming freshman Damari Alston give offensive coordinator lots of options to run the ball.
AUBURN, AL

