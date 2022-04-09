ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Protestors Arrested at Coal Waste Plant Affiliated With Manchin's Family

By Thomas Kika
Newsweek
 1 day ago
Demonstrators accused Senator Joe Manchin of profiting off the plant, which his family's company provides with inefficient coal waste...

Bad O Knows
15h ago

Manchin is a Grifter West Virginia he's looking out for himself not you. How many programs has he initiated to help West Virginia, he's sucking up money from Coal Industry and loving every minute of it, vote him out.

look up info.
1d ago

We all know it's because of his coal money. Manchin is money before not only country but the whole world!

Norman Lanier
1d ago

instead of helping the people you should have voting for The build back better bill

Salon

Court disbars Jan. 6 defense lawyer who claimed “it’s not illegal to go inside the Capitol”

A Virginia court last week disbarred an attorney representing numerous prominent Capitol riot defendants, including a top Oath Keepers member charged with seditious conspiracy. A three-judge panel in Prince William County Circuit Court ordered attorney Jonathon Moseley's law license revoked, according to court records first reported by Politico. The details...
VIRGINIA STATE
