The Amarillo Sod Poodles started off their 2022 season with a weekend of back-and-forth battles against the Midland RockHounds at Hodgetown Stadium. Following the three-game set, Amarillo owns a 1-2 overall record and is heading into a new series after a 4-2 week hosting the Tulsa Drillers — that included an 8-7 loss Sunday. The Soddies finished their 2021 season with an 8-4 record against the Drillers through two series.

AMARILLO, TX ・ 13 HOURS AGO