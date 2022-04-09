ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Caps Double Up Pens, 6-3

NHL
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleWilson got to a loose puck at the Washington line and bumped it off the wall to create a 2-on-1 rush with Alex Ovechkin. Carrying down the left side, Wilson called his own number and fired a laser to the far corner to put the Caps up 4-3 at 11:35 of...

www.nhl.com

NHL

5 things to know about Owen Power

Defenseman grew up attending Sabres games in Buffalo. Owen Power is officially a member of the Buffalo Sabres. The Sabres signed Power to a three-year, entry-level contract on Friday, less than 24 hours after his sophomore season ended with the University of Michigan. Here are five things to know about...
BUFFALO, NY
The Hockey Writers

Penguins News & Rumors: Fleury Reunion, Zucker, Jarry & More

Welcome to Pittsburgh Penguins News & Rumors, where we cover all the hot topics and dive into more than just box scores. The team is gearing up for a couple huge games back-to-back against the Washington Capitals and Nashville Predators. Get ready for some rapid-fire headlines running us through all the noise surrounding Pittsburgh’s beloved Penguins.
PITTSBURGH, PA
NHL

Kings blow three-goal lead to Wild, lose third straight

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- The Minnesota Wild scored six unanswered goals to rally for a 6-3 win against the Los Angeles Kings at Xcel Energy Center on Sunday. Kirill Kaprizov scored his 42nd goal, Matt Boldy and Jared Spurgeon each had a goal and an assist, and Marc-Andre Fleury made 31 saves for Minnesota (44-21-6), which had lost two straight and moved into a tie with the St. Louis Blues for second in the Central Division.
LOS ANGELES, CA
NHL

Postgame Hat Trick: Wild 6, Kings 3

Notes, quotes and reactions from Minnesota's win Sunday night against Los Angeles. Wild.com's Dan Myers gives three takeaways from the Wild's 6-3 win against the Los Angeles Kings at Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul on Saturday night:. 1. Kirill keeps converting. Kirill Kaprizov is unconscious right now, as he...
LOS ANGELES, CA
NHL

'ENJOY IT AS MUCH AS YOU CAN'

He's chipped in another 16 in 76 post-season skates. But that doesn't mean that every tally isn't still exciting - and exhilarating. As coaches and pundits will often remind us, scoring is the hardest thing to do in the NHL, and every time Toffoli lights the lamp he makes sure to enjoy each and every one.
SEATTLE, WA
NHL

Krenn: Three Things we learned from a fourth-straight loss

With the 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs right around the corner, the Tampa Bay Lightning are continuing to look for the playoff form that has led them to two-straight Stanley Cups. While Friday was a step in the right direction, it marked the fourth-consecutive loss for Tampa Bay, something the team has not done since February of 2020.
TAMPA, FL
NHL

Blues issue statement on passing of Michael Neidorff

ST. LOUIS - The St. Louis Blues released the following statement on the passing of Centene Corporation CEO Michael Neidorff:. The St. Louis Blues, Enterprise Center and Stifel Theatre join our entire region in paying tribute to the memory of Michael Neidorff, whose impact on our community and its people was extraordinary and will never be forgotten.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
NHL

Cayden Primeau recalled from Laval

MONTREAL -- The Canadiens recalled goaltender Cayden Primeau from the AHL's Laval Rocket on Sunday. The move comes after Jake Allen suffered a lower-body injury against the Maple Leafs on Saturday night in Toronto, which forced him to leave the game in the first period. Sam Montembeault handled the goaltending...
NHL
NHL

'Savour Every Moment': Mahovlich recalls 500th NHL goal

Third of eight-part series looks back at Hall of Fame forward finishing career with Canadiens. An NHL career is defined by many events, players present and past cherishing a single snapshot, a game or a broader body of work. Eight players reflect in our weekly eight-part series "Savour Every Moment" presented by Olymel, sharing a personal slice of what makes hockey a special part of their lives. Today: In the third part of the series, Class of 1981 Hockey Hall of Famer Frank Mahovlich, who won the Stanley Cup six times with the Toronto Maple Leafs and Montreal Canadiens, discusses his 500th NHL goal.
NHL
NHL

Elliott, Lightning shut out Sabres, gain in Atlantic Division

TAMPA -- Brian Elliott made 28 saves, and the Tampa Bay Lightning moved into third place in the Atlantic Division with a 5-0 win against the Buffalo Sabres at Amalie Arena on Sunday. It was Elliott's first shutout this season in his 14th start. "The guys really pushed, and you...
TAMPA, FL
NHL

POSTGAME NOTEBOOK: Caps 6, Pens 3

But as they prepared to take on the Penguins on Saturday in Pittsburgh, the Caps found themselves presented with an opportunity afforded them by the Pens' recent slide. Pittsburgh entered Saturday's tilt with two wins in its previous eight games (2-5-1). If the Caps could win Saturday's game in regulation, they would be just four points south of the Pens. And because the Caps hold two games in hand on the Pens, they could pull even with Pittsburgh in points by virtue of winning those games in hand.
PITTSBURGH, PA
NHL

Game Preview | 5 things to know ahead of Sabres at Lightning

TAMPA - Owen Power took the ice for the first time as a member of the Sabres inside Amalie Arena on Sunday morning, though he will have more time get acclimated before joining the lineup. Power, who signed his three-year, entry-level contract on Friday, is expected to make his NHL...
BUFFALO, NY
NHL

At The Final Horn | Sabres blanked on the road against Lightning

The Buffalo Sabres were unable to slow down the Tampa Bay Lightning in a 5-0 loss Sunday evening at Amalie Arena. Craig Anderson made 23 saves for the Sabres. Corey Perry, Ondrej Palat, Nikita Kucherov, Brandon Hagel and Ross Colton all scored for Tampa Bay. Brian Elliott stopped 28 shots to earn his 43rd career shutout, putting him in a tie with Gump Worsley for 38th all-time.
TAMPA, FL
NHL

Mishkin's Extra Shift: Bruins 2, Lightning 1 - OT

Radio broadcaster Dave Mishkin recaps Tampa Bay's overtime loss to Boston on Friday. Certainly, it's disappointing that the Lightning lost this game in overtime and now have gone winless in their last four contests. But, as Pierre-Edouard Bellemare stated afterwards, the Lightning have to "trust the process." Because, from the standpoint of the process, this was a strong performance.
TAMPA, FL
NHL

Sabres sign Power to 3-year, entry-level deal

Defenseman was No. 1 overall pick in 2021 NHL Draft. The Buffalo Sabres have signed defenseman Owen Power to a three-year, entry-level contract, the team announced Friday. Power, 19, was selected by the Sabres with the No. 1 pick in the 2021 NHL Draft. He returned to play his sophomore season at the University of Michigan, where he tallied 32 points (3+29) in 33 games.
BUFFALO, NY
NHL

McKay wins Hobey Baker Award as top college player

Undrafted Minnesota State goalie can sign with any team after national championship game Saturday. Dryden McKay, a goalie from Minnesota State University, won the Hobey Baker Award on Friday. The 24-year-old senior was voted the top men's player in NCAA ice hockey this season ahead of finalists Bobby Brink, a...
HOCKEY
NHL

Bruins Sign Oskar Steen To Two-Year, One-Way Contract Extension

BOSTON - Boston Bruins General Manager Don Sweeney announced today, April 10, that the team has signed forward Oskar Steen to a two-year, one-way contract extension through the 2023-24 season with an annual NHL cap hit of $800,000. Steen, 23, has appeared in 19 games for the Boston Bruins this...
BOSTON, MA
NHL

Brink signs contract with Flyers, led NCAA in scoring

"This is such a storied organization, so much history," Brink said. "I couldn't be happier to be joining the Flyers." The 20-year-old forward's contract begins this season. The Flyers (23-38-11), who have already been eliminated from Stanly Cup Playoff contention, have 10 games remaining. "We're very excited to have Bobby...
PHILADELPHIA, PA

