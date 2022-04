Livingston’s boys and girls teams both took top honors at the Dodgertown Relays on Saturday at Madison. The boys team, who finished with 71 points, saw strong efforts from its throwers, as Michel Oji and Eljan Brahmbhatt recorded the top two shot put throws, while Justas Kalesnykas and Eljan Brahmbhatt had the second and fourth best discus throws. The Lancers also got first place finishes in the 4x200 meter relay and the 4x1-- shuttle hurdle relay.

