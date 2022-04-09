ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coloradans Receive Medical Services Which Were Put Off During The Pandemic

By Mekialaya White
 1 day ago

AURORA, Colo. (CBS4) – Living Water Church in Aurora welcomed crowds of visitors on Saturday morning for an overdue service. UCHealth partnered with InnerCity Health for a free medical day, an ever-crucial need after patients delayed screenings during the pandemic.

“People have been stuck in their cocoons and people don’t know how to access quality healthcare. It helps serve low income, uninsured, underinsured – all kinds of people,” said Abetola Obiwale, a clinical pharmacist and supervisor for the event. “This, by all means, is my purpose. To give back to the community. I’ve been doing this for years.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qvvhv_0f4gZYq800

(credit: CBS)

The benefits were evident for many, like Aurora resident Emmanuel Sotade. “Actually, I was the first person in line today, so I did all my test,” Sotade told CBS4’s Mekialaya White.

He had waited years to get a prostate specific antigen (PSA) test. “I was in desperate need. The last PCP that I had was in 2018. In 2020, I had another opportunity for a test, but then COVID happened. 2021 came, and it was a scramble, but thank God I got out today.”

Sotade is grateful for the essential services provided, that gave him peace. “And the pastor prayed with us, it was a good feeling. I’m prioritizing my health because they say, health is wealth.”

“And the earlier you know what’s going on the better your outcome will be when they are treating you for any illnesses,” said Obiwole.

She says the groups plan to hold the annual event again next year. Patients can take advantage of various screenings, also including glucose testing, lipid panel, health education, and bone density assessments.

