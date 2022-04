Five-star running back Richard Young is considered one of the best running backs in the country, according to most recruiting services. The 247Sports composite has him 19th overall prospect and the second-best at his position. He’s coming closer to making a college commitment after releasing his list of top seven schools on Sunday via Twitter, and Florida was one of them. It made the cut along with Texas A&M, Georgia, Ohio State, Alabama, Oklahoma and Oregon.

LEHIGH ACRES, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO