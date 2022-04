Mizzou added another new face through the transfer portal when former Northern Iowa forward Noah Carter committed to the program on Tuesday. Carter will be a junior with two years of eligibility remaining. He played three seasons at UNI, including his extra "COVID year", averaging 10.2 points and 3.8 rebounds per game. Carter is coming off his best year as a college player, averaging 15 points per game for the Panthers last season.

COLUMBIA, MO ・ 2 HOURS AGO