Grambling, LA

Lady Tigers Fall 2-1 at Texas Southern

 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleHOUSTON, Texas | The Grambling State University softball team dropped its conference road series against a tough Texas Southern team over the weekend. GSU fell 2-1 at Memorial Park Friday and Saturday. GAME 1. HOW IT HAPPENED. -Grambling State (18-17, 5-10 SWAC) scored first in the top of the...

GRAMBLING, LA
