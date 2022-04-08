ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Leo Landis – Iowa And The Influenza Pandemic: 1918-20

Cover picture for the articleThe 451st episode in this series features guest Leo Landis, curator of the Iowa State Historical Society. Leo joins the group to discuss “Iowa And The Influenza Pandemic: 1918-20.”. The host of this episode...

B100

College Town In Iowa Named ‘Ugliest’ In The Entire State

Iowa sure is Beautiful, but a website called travel.alot.com decided that despite Iowa's beauty it had to find the ugliest town in the state. This article actually highlights the ugliest town/city in every state and is ruthless with their picks. I was not expecting this college town to be on...
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Pandemic effects linger for Iowa businesses

It’s been two years since Gov. Kim Reynolds ordered the closure of many businesses near the start of the coronavirus pandemic. Although the state-mandated restrictions are long gone, the effects of the disruption linger. The beginning was pocked with the uncertainty of intermittent closures, limited hours of operation and social-distancing requirements that effectively limited the […] The post Pandemic effects linger for Iowa businesses appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
WIFR

Avian Influenza cases confirmed in Missouri, Iowa and Illinois

QUINCY (WGEM) - Concern is rising among some poultry producers as new cases of avian influenza have been confirmed in the Midwest. The USDA has confirmed cases of Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza (HPAI) in Stoddard, Bates, Jasper and Lawrence counties in Missouri, in Mclean County in Illinois and Taylor County in Iowa.
98.1 KHAK

Wild Or Not, Avian Influenza Is Spreading In Iowa

Sadly, we keep having more and more cases of highly pathogenic avian influenza pop up throughout Iowa. We have seen cases in commercial, noncommercial, and wild flocks. Over in Page County, Conservation and Public Health Officials have confirmed the virus in a flock of snow geese at a local park.
WHO 13

Iowa college applications increasing since the pandemic

DES MOINES, Iowa — Colleges in the state report that within these last couple of years the number of applications they’ve been getting has increased.  “Over the last two years, our applications for admission have increased dramatically 43% in a two year period. We received over 11,000 applications this year, for an entering class of […]
Daily Iowan

After ‘hardest decision’ of his life, Iowa cornerback Riley Moss excited for final season with Hawkeyes

Iowa cornerback Riley Moss spent most of the 2021 season convinced that his time as a Hawkeye was coming to an end. As a senior, the Big Ten’s Tatum-Woodson Defensive Back of the Year picked off four passes and was named a first-team All-American by Sporting News. Moss went through Senior Day ceremonies in November and earned his degree in sports management from the University of Iowa in December. A career in the NFL seemed to be the next destination for Moss. But, as Iowa’s Jan. 1 matchup with Kentucky in the Citrus Bowl crept nearer, Moss started losing sleep — a lot of it. One thought kept going through his mind: Should he use the extra year of eligibility provided to him because of the 2020 COVID-19-impacted season?
Times-Republican

Hawkeyes to hold open practice later this month

IOWA CITY — The University of Iowa Athletics Department has announced themes and a ticket timeline for 2022 home football games, along with the spring practice date that is open to the public. The Hawkeyes will conduct open public practice in Kinnick Stadium on April 23 beginning at 9:45...
Sioux City Journal

Planned Parenthood group covering Nebraska and Iowa gets $20 million gift

Planned Parenthood North Central States, which includes Nebraska and Iowa, has received $20 million from MacKenzie Scott, part of the $275 million the philanthropist and author is giving to Planned Parenthood and its 21 affiliates. The gift to Planned Parenthood North Central States, which also includes Minnesota, South Dakota and...
Y105

Local and State-wide Fundraiser for Special Olympics Iowa

Grab a great lunch and help with Special Olympics Iowa. Wednesday, April 13th from 11am to 2pm, Texas Roadhouse in Dubuque will be holding its annual fundraising Luncheon which benefits Special Olympics Iowa. Enjoy a free pulled pork lunch, with sides and rolls; served by your local Law Enforcement. Simply leave a donation at your table when you are finished and 100% of that donation goes directly to Special Olympics Iowa. This event is not just in Dubuque though; you can do your part at surrounding Iowa Texas Roadhouse locations in Ames, Cedar Falls, Cedar Rapids, Coralville, Council Bluffs, Davenport, Sioux City, Urbandale, and West Des Moines.
KCCI.com

Iowans spent nearly $250M on sports gambling in March

DES MOINES, Iowa — Nearly a quarter of a billion dollars was wagered on sports in Iowa last month. That's according to The Iowa Racing and Gaming Commission. Sports betting companies took in $233.5 million worth of bets in Iowa in March. Experts say Iowa State's Sweet 16 runs...
