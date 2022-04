It certainly could’ve gone better. And it absolutely could’ve gone worse. That the Red Sox raced to early leads in their first three games, posting crooked numbers in the first or second inning of each, wasn’t terribly surprising. They regularly batter New York ace Gerrit Cole, and the offense wasn’t a major question despite the subtractions of Hunter Renfroe and Kyle Schwarber.

