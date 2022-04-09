ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baseball

Rizzo, New York, 2; Bregman, Houston, 2; Stanton, New York, 2; Tucker,...

numberfire.com

Houston's Yuli Gurriel placed on paternity list on Friday

Houston Astros first baseman Yulieski Gurriel is not starting in Friday's game against the Los Angeles Angels. Gurriel will miss some time after the Houston first baseman left for paternity reasons. Expect Aledmys Diaz to see more at-bats while Gurriel is absent. On three batted balls this season, Gurriel has...
HOUSTON, TX
NBC Washington

Nationals Beat Mets 4-2 After Cruz Hits 450th Home Run

Nelson Cruz hit his 450th home run and added a tiebreaking two-run single in a three-run eighth inning that lifted the Washington Nationals over the Mets 4-2 on Sunday and prevented New York from an opening four-game sweep. Washington trailed 2-1 in the eighth when Yadiel Hernández singled leading off...
WASHINGTON, DC
Heat Nation

Tiger Woods’ ruthless 2-word response to Dwyane Wade after the Miami Heat legend asked if he could become a good golfer

Miami Heat icon Dwyane Wade is one of the best to ever play basketball. Given how great of an athlete he is, it stands to reason that he’s capable of holding his own in other sports. However, he apparently asked golfing legend Tiger Woods more than a dozen years ago if he could be good at golf, to which Woods had a hilarious response.
MIAMI, FL
State
New York State
The Spun

Look: Tiger Woods Family Supports Him After The Masters

Tiger Woods finished up his final round at the Masters with a score of 78, ending back-to-back days of 6-over par. But despite the frustrating finish, his family was waiting for him upon leaving the golf course. Photos from Augusta, Georgia show Woods embracing his son and daughter after finishing...
AUGUSTA, GA
The Spun

Look: Jim Nantz’s Comment On Tiger Woods Goes Viral

Tiger Woods is wrapping up the final round of the 2022 Masters tournament on Sunday afternoon. While the 15-time major champion was not in contention over the weekend, it was still pretty remarkable to see Woods back on the course. After all, Woods is just a little more than a...
GOLF
#American League
The Spun

Former NFL Running Back, Cowboys Coach Dies At 52

A former NFL running back and Dallas Cowboys assistant coach passed away at the age of 52 on Sunday night. Gary Brown, who starred collegiately at Penn State before playing in the National Football League, died in his hometown of Williamsport, Pennsylvania. “Former Dallas Cowboys running back coach Gary Brown,...
WILLIAMSPORT, PA
The Spun

Photos: Amanda Balionis Is Married To A Former NFL Quarterback

Amanda Balionis will have full coverage of the final round of The Masters from Augusta National on CBS on Sunday afternoon. The longtime golf reporter is the sideline reporter for the first major of the 2022 golf season, which is entering the final round on Sunday. Balionis, who covers several...
NFL
The Spun

Miami Football Player Reportedly Arrested On Troubling Charges

University of Miami linebacker Deshawn Troutman was arrested last month for domestic violence, according to a new report. Troutman was arrested on March 22 following one of the team’s spring practice sessions, per the Miami Herald. The 19-year-old Miami native has been charged with misdemeanor battery. FOX Sports radio...
MIAMI, FL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Clemson transfer Nick Honor narrows list down to three teams

After entering the transfer portal and gaining interest from 10 teams, Clemson transfer point guard Nick Honor has trimmed his list down to three teams. According to Jon Rothstein of CBS Sports, Honor has narrowed his potential new team down to Minnesota, SMU and Missouri. Honor previously had South Carolina interested in him, but he will not become a Gamecock barring any changes. In 33 games with the Tigers last season, Honor averaged 7.7 points and 2.4 assists per game. The 5-foot-10 guard transferred from Fordham to Clemson in 2019 and will now join his third team in his career. Along with Honor, Clemson guard Al-Amir Dawes has also entered the portal, severely diminishing the Tigers’ guard depth for next season.
CLEMSON, SC
Baseball
Sports
numberfire.com

Mariners' Julio Rodriguez hitting seventh in MLB debut Friday

Seattle Mariners rookie outfielder Julio Rodriguez is starting in center field and hitting seventh on Friday versus right-hander Joe Ryan and the Minnesota Twins. Rodriguez earned a spot in the season-opening lineup after he slashed .419/.471/.839 across 12 Spring Training games. The 21-year-old top prospect should see plenty of opportunities to start the year. The Mariners' full season-opening lineup: Adam Frazier 2B, Ty France 1B, Jesse Winker LF, Mitch Haniger RF, Eugenio Suarez 3B, Jarred Kelenic DH, Rodriguez CF, J.P. Crawford SS, Cal Raleigh C. Robbie Ray is toeing the rubber for the Mariners.
SEATTLE, WA
The Spun

In Photos: Meet The Longtime Girlfriend Of Deion Sanders

Deion Sanders was trending on social media for his bathroom comments this week. The former NFL star turned college football head coach had a message for his Jackson State football players and their bathroom habits. Sanders wants his players to have more respect for the toilet. No one likes a...
NFL
numberfire.com

Edwin Rios starting in Dodgers' Saturday lineup against Colorado

Los Angeles Dodgers first baseman Edwin Rios is batting seventh in Saturday's game against the Colorado Rockies. Rios will start at designated hitter with Justin Turner at third base, Max Muncy shifted to second, Gavin Lux in left field, and Chris Taylor sitting out. In a lefty versus righty matchup...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Pinstripe Alley

Yankees prospects: Multiple multi-hit days from top names

Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders: Postponed vs. Syracuse Mets. Double-A Somerset Patriots: L, 3-5 at Reading Fightin Phils. DH Elijah Dunham 1-3, HR, 3 RBI, SF — king of Somerset production on this day. LF Jeisson Rosario 0-4, K. RF Michael Beltre 0-4, 2 K. 1B Max Burt 0-3, BB, 2...
SYRACUSE, NY
numberfire.com

Arizona's Pavin Smith sitting Sunday

The Arizona Diamondbacks did not include Pavin Smith in their starting lineup for Sunday's game against the San Diego Padres. Smith will take a seat Sunday while Jake McCarthy plays right field and bats eighth against the Padres. Smith is projected to make 389 more plate appearances this season, with...
PHOENIX, AZ
numberfire.com

Tom Murphy sitting for Seattle Sunday

Seattle Mariners catcher Tom Murphy is not in the lineup Sunday in the team's game against the Minnesota Twins. Murphy is being replaced behind the plate by Luis Torrens versus Twins starter Bailey Ober. In 4 plate appearances this season, Murphy has a .667 batting average with a 2.417 OPS,...
SEATTLE, WA

