AVONDALE, Ariz. (AP) — As Christopher Bell was about to leave for driver introductions, he still wasn’t sure if he would even race in the NASCAR Cup Series finale. Bell and his Joe Gibbs Racing teammates learned a few hours earlier that team vice chairman Coy Gibbs, son of NFL and NASCAR Hall of Famer Joe Gibbs, had died in his sleep at age 49. Unsure what to do, Bell and the other drivers were told by JGR president Dave Alpern that they should go ahead and race despite the crushing news. “That was an experience like I’ve never gone through in my entire life,” Bell said on Sunday at Phoenix Raceway. “In that moment, you don’t know what’s right and what’s wrong and you don’t know if you should get in the race, car and race if you shouldn’t race.”

PHOENIX, AZ ・ 29 MINUTES AGO