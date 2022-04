From Bud Walton Arena to the NFL? That could happen for Arkansas basketball forward Trey Wade, according to tweets from head basketball coach Eric Musselman. "Excited for [Trey Wade] getting an opportunity to participate in @NFL tryouts!" Musselman tweeted. "Can speak from experience (torn rotator cuff) he is tough and can play through contact." ...

FAYETTEVILLE, AR ・ 19 MINUTES AGO