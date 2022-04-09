UW women’s crew opens Pac-12 Invitational with a strong performance
By Nathan Mathisen The Daily
The Daily
3 days ago
Returning to Las Vegas for a second time in the season, the Washington women’s crew team was looking to continue to test out different lineups and show the depth that the program poses. In the V8+ race, Washington jumped out to a lead immediately, only to get overtaken...
LARAMIE -- Any time Jeff Linder tweets out a GIF with a horse in it, accompanied by the phrase "Great day to be a Cowboy," good news is on the way. Friday, Wyoming's head basketball coach did just that -- twice. Now we know why. Max Agbonkpolo and Ethan Anderson,...
Oregon does not have any scholarship quarterbacks committed for the 2022 cycle. But as of Sunday, they now have at least one signal-caller from the class coming to Eugene, Ore. Union City (Calif.) James Logan quarterback Marcus Sanders announced his commitment Sunday to the Ducks as a preferred walk-on. Sanders...
A legendary collegiate sports broadcaster passed away at the age of 90 this weekend. Jim Turpin, the longtime voice of Illinois sports, died on Sunday. “Turpin called Illini football and men’s basketball for 42 years, retiring from the booth in 2002. He was a major player in local radio as well, serving as vice president and general manager of WDWS and WHMS in Champaign and for years hosting WDWS’ “Penny For Your Thoughts” through 2017,” the News Gazette wrote.
An epic college softball home run is going viral this week. No. 16 Georgia battled No. 11 Tennessee in softball on Monday. Georgia’s Lacey Fincher put the team on her back in the bottom of the first. Fincher absolutely demolished a ball out over the left-field wall to increase...
Some excitement down in Memphis on Sunday afternoon, after a wild series of events during a college baseball game between the Tigers and UCF Knights. In the top of the first, UCF catcher Andrew Sundean launched what looked to be a three-run homer. However, it was subsequently called back after umpires determined there was too much pine tar on the freshman’s bat.
Ahead of the 2022 NCAA Gymnastics Championships, Alabama junior Makarri Doggette will be helping the Crimson Tide attempt to improve upon last season's fifth-place finish. Here's what to know about Doggette:
Battling through injury
Doggette suffered an injury after an awkward fall on the floor exercise against Georgia on Feb. 11, leaving her unable to...
Alabama has been killing it in the transfer portal, but the Crimson Tide doesn’t always add players. Sometimes they lose them to other schools. Former Alabama running back Camar Wheaton, who entered the portal earlier this year, announced his commitment to SMU this afternoon. Wheaton is a Garland, Texas...
The Oregon Ducks added a nice piece to their 2022 recruiting class on Monday morning, with 3-star wide receiver Cole Prusia announcing that he would be staying home and attending the University of Oregon in the fall.
Prusia, who stands at 6-foot-3, 200 pounds, played high school ball in Tualatin.
According to 247Sports, Prusia is ranked as the 6th-best player in the state of Oregon for the 2022 class. He is currently the No. 152 WR in the nation, and the No. 1082 player overall.
As a junior in high school, Prusia was named Oregon Gatorade Player of the Year, hauling in 31 receptions for 554 yards and nine touchdowns with an additional nine pass break-ups and three interceptions on defense.
He will now join the Ducks this year and be the second in-state receiver in this recruiting class, joining Lake Oswego native Justius Lowe.
PULLMAN, Wash. — Washington State University’s standout guard has decided to play for a rival team. Noah Williams announced on social media Monday that he will be playing for the Washington Huskies next season. The 6’5″ junior is originally from Seattle, having played at O’Dea High School prior...
