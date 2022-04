Wish Upon a Par Raised The Most in its 10-year history!. On Monday April 4, Make-A-Wish North Texas and the Southwest Regional Council hosted the 10th annual Wish Upon a Par golf tournament to raise funds for Make-A-Wish North Texas. The tournament, presented by Uinta Wax, featured a 4-person scramble and the opportunity to meet and interact with wish kids while celebrating the power of a wish at River Crest Country Club in Fort Worth. More than 150 people attended the tournament.

FORT WORTH, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO