How long did it take for controversy to find the Miami Marlins in the 2022 season? About one game. The Marlins lost their Opening Day on Friday game to the San Francisco Giants but Jazz Chisholm stood out at the plate. He went 2-for-3 with a walk. One of his hits was a dramatic two-run home run two-run home run in the ninth inning to turn a one-run deficit into a one-run lead. The Giants would tie it in the bottom of the ninth and win it in the 10th. Still, Chisholm’s effort stood out.

MIAMI, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO