MU softball shut out by Mississippi State on Saturday

One swing.

That was all Mississippi State needed to take down No. 24 Missouri softball Saturday. Paige Cook delivered the deciding hit, a first-inning, two-run home run that changed the scoreboard for the first and only time in the contest. The Bulldogs defeated the Tigers 2-0.

Missouri outfielder Brooke Wilmes lept up against the center field wall to take away a potential home run or at least an extra-base hit from Chloe Malau’ulu, who batted one spot ahead of Cook. After Wilmes’ effort, Cook stepped into the box and hit one well past the wall and out of Wilmes’ reach.

Less than 24 hours after tormenting the Tigers out of the bullpen in Friday’s game, Annie Willis turned in a spectacular start in the circle for the Bulldogs. Willis allowed one hit over five innings, with four walks being the only stain on her pitching line.

Mississippi State (26-13, 7-4 SEC) deployed the same combination of pitchers as it did Friday, but this time in reverse order. After Willis’ five scoreless innings, Kenley Hawk blanked Missouri over the final two frames while tallying four punchouts.

The Tigers were unable to capitalize on their five walks at the plate. In three different innings — including the seventh — Missouri’s leadoff hitter reached on a free pass, but nothing materialized.

Once again, Missouri’s baserunning struggles held its offense back. With no outs and pinch runner Maddie Snider on second base in the fourth inning, Kimberly Wert bounced a ground ball to Mississippi State shortstop Madisyn Kennedy. Snider broke for third, and Kennedy threw her out. Casidy Chaumont then laced a double to left field that would have scored Snider and cut the Bulldogs’ 2-0 lead in half.

Jordan Weber pitched admirably for the Tigers. In her six innings of work, Weber allowed four hits and walked two while striking out five. The junior held Missouri (23-15, 3-7) in the game as its offense sputtered. In the fifth inning, Weber stranded runners on first and third to keep the Tigers within two runs of the Bulldogs.

In center field, Wilmes played a significant role in Weber’s strong outing. With a runner on first in the bottom of the fourth inning, Wilmes ranged back to the warning track to haul in a sharp line drive for the third out, likely saving a run. In the fifth, Wilmes sprinted over to right field to make a sliding catch as Alex Honnold was battling the sun.

The Tigers have had all-or-nothing results in their conference series. Missouri dropped both its games to Tennessee and was swept by Ole Miss before turning around and sweeping South Carolina. After falling in its first two games to Mississippi State, the Tigers will need to break the cycle Sunday to avoid getting swept again.