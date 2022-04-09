ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MU softball shut out by Mississippi State on Saturday

By Chris Blake
 1 day ago

One swing.

That was all Mississippi State needed to take down No. 24 Missouri softball Saturday. Paige Cook delivered the deciding hit, a first-inning, two-run home run that changed the scoreboard for the first and only time in the contest. The Bulldogs defeated the Tigers 2-0.

Missouri outfielder Brooke Wilmes lept up against the center field wall to take away a potential home run or at least an extra-base hit from Chloe Malau’ulu, who batted one spot ahead of Cook. After Wilmes’ effort, Cook stepped into the box and hit one well past the wall and out of Wilmes’ reach.

Less than 24 hours after tormenting the Tigers out of the bullpen in Friday’s game, Annie Willis turned in a spectacular start in the circle for the Bulldogs. Willis allowed one hit over five innings, with four walks being the only stain on her pitching line.

Mississippi State (26-13, 7-4 SEC) deployed the same combination of pitchers as it did Friday, but this time in reverse order. After Willis’ five scoreless innings, Kenley Hawk blanked Missouri over the final two frames while tallying four punchouts.

The Tigers were unable to capitalize on their five walks at the plate. In three different innings — including the seventh — Missouri’s leadoff hitter reached on a free pass, but nothing materialized.

Once again, Missouri’s baserunning struggles held its offense back. With no outs and pinch runner Maddie Snider on second base in the fourth inning, Kimberly Wert bounced a ground ball to Mississippi State shortstop Madisyn Kennedy. Snider broke for third, and Kennedy threw her out. Casidy Chaumont then laced a double to left field that would have scored Snider and cut the Bulldogs’ 2-0 lead in half.

Jordan Weber pitched admirably for the Tigers. In her six innings of work, Weber allowed four hits and walked two while striking out five. The junior held Missouri (23-15, 3-7) in the game as its offense sputtered. In the fifth inning, Weber stranded runners on first and third to keep the Tigers within two runs of the Bulldogs.

In center field, Wilmes played a significant role in Weber’s strong outing. With a runner on first in the bottom of the fourth inning, Wilmes ranged back to the warning track to haul in a sharp line drive for the third out, likely saving a run. In the fifth, Wilmes sprinted over to right field to make a sliding catch as Alex Honnold was battling the sun.

The Tigers have had all-or-nothing results in their conference series. Missouri dropped both its games to Tennessee and was swept by Ole Miss before turning around and sweeping South Carolina. After falling in its first two games to Mississippi State, the Tigers will need to break the cycle Sunday to avoid getting swept again.

Initial observations from the Red-White Spring Game, including Garrett Nelson and his buddies

At the tail end of a conversation earlier this week that was mostly about name, image, likeness and recruiting — two elements of the college football realm that had a more impactful week in windy and yo-yo-ing April temperatures than the actual Saturday scrimmage at Memorial Stadium — junior outside linebacker Garrett Nelson told the Journal Star, perhaps not surprisingly, to keep an eye on Jimari Butler and Blaise Gunnerson when the action started.
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

College Basketball’s Leading Scorer Announces Decision On Next Year

Bryant University guard Peter Kiss, the leading scorer in the nation this year, has announced his decision for the 2022-23 season. Kiss, who turns 25 years old in May, will opt to pursue professional opportunities rather than come back to school for his final year of eligibility. This closes the book on Kiss’ college basketball career, which covered six seasons and three schools.
COLLEGE SPORTS
040922-tuc-spt-uafb-p2

15 newcomers to watch in the Arizona Wildcats’ spring football game. The Cats conclude spring practice with their spring game Saturday at Arizona Stadium. Here's who to watch:
TUCSON, AZ
KBTX.com

Aggies Outlast Tigers in Series Finale

BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas – The Texas A&M softball team (24-14, 3-9 SEC) hit throughout its lineup to outlast the No. 21 LSU Tigers (24-16, 5-7 SEC), 5-4, on Sunday to wrap up the three-game series at Davis Diamond. Senior Haley Lee hit her ninth home run of the season...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
Spring game gives first look at Casey Thompson, Husker QBs in midst of a work-in-progress offseason

Casey Thompson has had a plan for almost every element of his opening months as a member of the Nebraska football program. The public will get a first look at the on-field portion of his acclimation on Saturday in the Red-White Spring Game, but behind the scenes at practice and in the meeting room, the integration into the Husker program seems to be moving along smoothly.
LINCOLN, NE
Independent Florida Alligator

Gators drop extra-inning heartbreaker to Tide, 2-1

With its back against the wall in extra innings and a runner on first, it was hard for Florida softball to avoid sounding like a broken record at the plate. In the bottom of the ninth inning, UF freshman catcher Sam Roe got on with a leadoff single through the left side. But after eight complete innings and 128 total pitches, Alabama head coach Patrick Murphy decided the final three outs would come from senior right-handed flamethrower Montana Fouts.
GAINESVILLE, FL
