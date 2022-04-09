ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln, NE

Four questions answered after spring ball: Trent Hixson's emergence, QBs and portal needs; go-to guy

By PARKER GABRIEL Lincoln Journal Star
Nebraska's Trey Palmer (left) runs away from Marques Buford during the Red-White Spring Game on Saturday at Memorial Stadium. JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star

Here are four questions that spring ball clarified, at least heading into the summer.

Who's the go-to offensive weapon? There's plenty of time for emergence still, whether it's before the regular season begins or as it gets rolling this fall, but the Husker offense feels like it includes a bunch of guys who are good, solid, complementary pieces. Maybe running back Anthony Grant or Rahmir Johnson or tight end Travis Vokolek or wide receiver Oliver Martin or Omar Manning becomes more than that. But for now, there's one clear top option on the roster: Trey Palmer. He didn't have a flashy spring game, but he'll be a featured element — maybe the featured element — when it counts.

Is Nebraska's center currently on the roster? Head coach Scott Frost spoke of few players in higher regard than he did of Trent Hixson and the spring he had in taking over as the Huskers' top center. Frost said he is comfortable with Hixson and Ethan Piper, who suffered an injury late in spring but isn't expected to be out long term, in the middle of the NU line. Turner Corcoran could also end up there, but he may be more needed at tackle, too.

Who's the starting quarterback? OK, Frost didn't say Casey Thompson is going to start against Northwestern, but nothing over the course of spring ball leads you to believe that much has changed since Day 1 when offensive coordinator Mark Whipple said he thought Thompson was the top guy. Is it impossible that somebody else wins the job? Nothing's impossible, but the Texas transfer looks entrenched and on Saturday was given the type of light workload that a starter would have in a spring game.

What are the Huskers' portal needs? The defensive line was on the list from the start of spring after NU failed to add anybody up front over the winter, but perhaps coming out of spring the Huskers might be in the market for a double order. TCU edge Ochaun Mathis, who was on campus this weekend for an official visit, would be a big get. But the Huskers' only trench addition? That's one to watch. After that, NU could use an offensive lineman, an inside linebacker to fortify its depth and perhaps a tight end, too, considering the injury issues that have stacked up there.

COLLEGE SPORTS

Initial observations from the Red-White Spring Game, including Garrett Nelson and his buddies

At the tail end of a conversation earlier this week that was mostly about name, image, likeness and recruiting — two elements of the college football realm that had a more impactful week in windy and yo-yo-ing April temperatures than the actual Saturday scrimmage at Memorial Stadium — junior outside linebacker Garrett Nelson told the Journal Star, perhaps not surprisingly, to keep an eye on Jimari Butler and Blaise Gunnerson when the action started.
COLLEGE SPORTS
