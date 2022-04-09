ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma State

Oklahoma Softball blasts Texas Tech again 11-0, moves to 35-0

By Ben Dackiw
 1 day ago
The freight train that is the Oklahoma Sooners simply could not be stopped as OU once again beat the Texas Tech Red Raiders 11-0 in another run-rule victory. It was their 29th run rule win of the season to move to 35-0. Oklahoma is 5-0 in Big 12 play in 2022 and hasn’t lost a conference series since 2011.

Redshirt Senior Hope Trautwein was nearly flawless on the mound as she pitched yet another gem. Trautwein struck-out 7 batters and allowed only one hit on the afternoon to get her tenth win on the season. The only blemish to her stellar day was four walks, but Trautwein is now 10-0 and leads the nation with a 0.12 ERA.

The Sooners’ pitching staff has thrown four consecutive shutouts and hasn’t allowed more than one run in a game since March 10 against Baylor. That was also a run-rule victory.

The Sooners have the best ERA in the nation at 0.65. The second best? That would be UCLA at 1.16.

The Sooners once again blasted Texas Tech out of the ballpark with another four home runs to bring their total in the series to 10. Grace Lyons, Kinzie Hansen, Tiare Jennings and Grace Green all went yard on Saturday.

The Sooners also had some action on the basepaths with Hannah Coor and Turiya Coleman both stealing a base.

Oklahoma and Texas Texh will face off in the series finale on Sunday, with a first pitch slated for noon.

