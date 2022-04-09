ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln, NE

Garrett Nelson puts improved quickness on display in spring game as pass rushers enjoy solid day

By CLARK GRELL Lincoln Journal Star
 1 day ago
Nebraska’s Bryce Benhart (left) blocks Caleb Tanner during the Red-White Spring Game on Saturday at Memorial Stadium. JAIDEN TRIPI, Journal Star

Sure, the first half of Saturday's Red-White Spring Game featured no tackling, but thud.

But that didn't stop the ultra-competitor in Garrett Nelson from liking this stat: The Husker offense was held to nine first downs on 12 first-half drives.

Thud or not, the Husker defense put a lot of pressure on the offensive line in front of 50,000-plus fans at Memorial Stadium.

"The standard is set and has been set from last year of what defense we want to be," said Nelson, a junior outside linebacker and one of the team's leaders. "Putting a lot of the weight on my shoulders, putting a lot of weight on the other guys' shoulders defensively to uphold that standard and progress into the elite category."

Nelson himself has taken steps to elevate his game. The Scottsbluff graduate has added 10 pounds to his frame (he's listed at 245 pounds) and he said he dropped about 4% body fat.

The hope is it helps him become faster and quicker around the edge, especially against some of the trees of the Big Ten.

"The quickness is definitely there and it has been throughout the spring," said Nelson, who had five sacks last season. "I wanted to keep getting better and as we start playing in the Big Ten against those first-round tackles, I wanted to be able to do that against them."

Nelson had a pair of "thud" sacks in Saturday's spring game, won by the defense. Both sacks came against the No. 1 offensive line, including one on the first drive featuring quarterback Casey Thompson.

Jimari Butler had a sack, Caleb Tannor had a good push several times and Nash Hutmacher penetrated through the middle from his defensive tackle position.

It was a welcomed sight for a defense that wants to create more sacks.

"Today I felt their presence a little bit but if I can maneuver the pocket and move around a little bit I usually can find a completion and find a way to get the ball off," Thompson said of the pass rush. "When I need to I will scramble but Garrett and the defensive line did a really good job today."

Nebraska's Isaac Gifford (left) strips the ball away from Evan Meyersick during the Red-White Spring Game on Saturday at Memorial Stadium. JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star

Nebraska's front seven has been thin this spring because of injuries. Defensive lineman Casey Rogers and inside linebackers Luke Reimer and Garrett Snodgrass are injured.

The defensive front also had to replace guys like Ben Stille, Damion Daniels and Deontre Thomas.

That opened the door for some younger guys to get more reps this spring, and Ty Robinson said he's gotten so much work this spring that he feels like he's 35 years old.

"I think we're confident with the guys we have up front, to be able to play versus the Big Ten teams," said junior lineman Colton Feist. "Everybody's just trying to get better each and every day, and I think we did a very good job of that this spring."

The Huskers will hit it hard again when fall camp opens, and guys like Rogers will be back. However, there are question marks for a defensive unit that must replace a lot of veterans, including JoJo Domann and Cam Taylor-Britt.

Despite the losses, the Huskers are thinking about progressing and not rebuilding.

Nelson said he thinks about it all the time.

"I don't want there to be a fall-off," he said. "I don't want there to be a drop-off."

2 crowd-pleasing defensive moments

* With no tackling in the first half, there were not a lot of ooh and ahh opportunities for the defense, but sophomore safety Isaac Gifford had a really nice pass deflection on a seam route that seem destined for a completion in the second quarter.

* The lone interception of the game came in the fourth quarter when Iowa Western juco transfer Darius Moore picked off a pass from Heinrich Haarberg that was key in lifting the defense to the win.

Defensive spring game stock-riser

Nelson. The Scottsbluff native looks ready to take that next big step, and his improved quickness showed in the first half of Saturday's spring game.

Quotable

"Summer condition starts today, so it's really important that we all understand that we all can get better. We watch the film from today and we learn what we can get better at. And then from there, just keep getting faster, stronger, more physical to compete in the Big Ten." — redshirt freshman linebacker Blaise Gunnerson.

Initial observations from the Red-White Spring Game, including Garrett Nelson and his buddies

At the tail end of a conversation earlier this week that was mostly about name, image, likeness and recruiting — two elements of the college football realm that had a more impactful week in windy and yo-yo-ing April temperatures than the actual Saturday scrimmage at Memorial Stadium — junior outside linebacker Garrett Nelson told the Journal Star, perhaps not surprisingly, to keep an eye on Jimari Butler and Blaise Gunnerson when the action started.
The (spring game) scene: Dylan Raiola soaks in scene (and holds babies); Rich Glover offers a lesson or two

Dylan Raiola is still more than two years away from suiting up for his first college football game. And judging by his offer list, there is no guarantee he plays at Nebraska. And yet, the No. 1 quarterback recruit for 2024 and the son of former Husker great Dominic Raiola was one of the most popular stars at Saturday's Red-White Spring Game at Memorial Stadium.
LINCOLN, NE
Four questions answered after spring ball: Trent Hixson's emergence, QBs and portal needs; go-to guy

Here are four questions that spring ball clarified, at least heading into the summer. Who's the go-to offensive weapon? There's plenty of time for emergence still, whether it's before the regular season begins or as it gets rolling this fall, but the Husker offense feels like it includes a bunch of guys who are good, solid, complementary pieces. Maybe running back Anthony Grant or Rahmir Johnson or tight end Travis Vokolek or wide receiver Oliver Martin or Omar Manning becomes more than that. But for now, there's one clear top option on the roster: Trey Palmer. He didn't have a flashy spring game, but he'll be a featured element — maybe the featured element — when it counts.
LINCOLN, NE
Spring game gives first look at Casey Thompson, Husker QBs in midst of a work-in-progress offseason

Casey Thompson has had a plan for almost every element of his opening months as a member of the Nebraska football program. The public will get a first look at the on-field portion of his acclimation on Saturday in the Red-White Spring Game, but behind the scenes at practice and in the meeting room, the integration into the Husker program seems to be moving along smoothly.
LINCOLN, NE
Wyoming Cowboys' depth at safety being tested during spring practice

LARAMIE – Craig Bohl didn’t walk out of the indoor practice facility Thursday satisfied after Wyoming’s fifth spring practice. “Overall, the head ball coach isn’t completely happy with the day,” UW’s head coach said. “Not every day is going to be a chamber of commerce day out there. That’s kind of where we’re at.”
LARAMIE, WY
040922-tuc-spt-uafb-p2

15 newcomers to watch in the Arizona Wildcats’ spring football game. The Cats conclude spring practice with their spring game Saturday at Arizona Stadium. Here's who to watch:
TUCSON, AZ
What does coach Bob Bostad bring the Wisconsin offensive line? Old-school attitude and discipline

Bob Bosatd spoke effusively about his passion Friday at the McClain Center. It just so happens that his passion is large young adults pushing others around. After five seasons of guiding the University of Wisconsin football team’s inside linebackers, Bostad is back in his element — coaching offensive linemen to be nasty and establish the ethos of the Badgers’ program. Simply put, Bostad wants his group to be bullies.
MADISON, WI
Eight takeaways from Boise State's spring game

If judging a book by its cover is frowned upon, judging a football team by its spring game should be a sin — especially when that spring game is played amidst 20 mph gusts as a fraction of that team watched in sweats. Nonetheless, Saturday was the final time...
BOISE, ID
The Spun

Look: Elite Transfer Player Loved His Nebraska Visit

Nebraska football hosted a premier transfer this weekend when it welcomed TCU defensive end Ochaun Mathis to Lincoln. Mathis made second-team All-Big 12 each of the last two seasons and was named honorable mention Big 12 Defensive Lineman of the Year in 2020. He’d be a massive addition to a Cornhusker defense that is looking to get back to return to its “Blackshirt” roots.
LINCOLN, NE
