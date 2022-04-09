ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Red-White Spring Game, 4.9

By JAIDEN TRIPI, Journal Star
 1 day ago
Nebraska recruit Ochaun Mathis stands on the field before the Red-White Spring Game on Saturday at Memorial Stadium. JAIDEN TRIPI, Journal Star

The (spring game) scene: Dylan Raiola soaks in scene (and holds babies); Rich Glover offers a lesson or two

The Huskers welcomed prospects in droves this weekend, including highly ranked recruits and key in-state prospects.

Initial observations from the Red-White Spring Game, including Garrett Nelson and his buddies

At the tail end of a conversation earlier this week that was mostly about name, image, likeness and recruiting — two elements of the college football realm that had a more impactful week in windy and yo-yo-ing April temperatures than the actual Saturday scrimmage at Memorial Stadium — junior outside linebacker Garrett Nelson told the Journal Star, perhaps not surprisingly, to keep an eye on Jimari Butler and Blaise Gunnerson when the action started.
'The culmination of our spring': Scott Frost on Nebraska's spring game

The Nebraska Cornhuskers took the field Saturday for their 28th annual spring game. The game marks the end of spring practices and allows the athletes to showcase their skills and what they've learned in the offseason. Husker head coach Scott Frost said, "This is really the culmination of our spring....
Nebraska Huskers Spring Game: Scenes from the day

It was a cool sunny Saturday as the Nebraska Huskers took the field for their annual Spring Game. A 28-year tradition that allows the Huskers to showcase their skills before the upcoming season. A late game interception from the defense would sealed the deal this year and give the defense...
Rich Glover
BSU Spring FOOTBALL29.JPG

If judging a book by its cover is frowned upon, judging a football team by its spring game should be a sin — especially when that spring game is played amidst 20 mph gusts as a fraction of that team watched in sweats.
Four questions answered after spring ball: Trent Hixson's emergence, QBs and portal needs; go-to guy

Here are four questions that spring ball clarified, at least heading into the summer. Who's the go-to offensive weapon? There's plenty of time for emergence still, whether it's before the regular season begins or as it gets rolling this fall, but the Husker offense feels like it includes a bunch of guys who are good, solid, complementary pieces. Maybe running back Anthony Grant or Rahmir Johnson or tight end Travis Vokolek or wide receiver Oliver Martin or Omar Manning becomes more than that. But for now, there's one clear top option on the roster: Trey Palmer. He didn't have a flashy spring game, but he'll be a featured element — maybe the featured element — when it counts.
The (spring game) scene: Dylan Raiola soaks in scene (and holds babies); Rich Glover offers a lesson or two

Dylan Raiola is still more than two years away from suiting up for his first college football game. And judging by his offer list, there is no guarantee he plays at Nebraska. And yet, the No. 1 quarterback recruit for 2024 and the son of former Husker great Dominic Raiola was one of the most popular stars at Saturday's Red-White Spring Game at Memorial Stadium.
Purdue Football: Offense loses 45-42 to the defense after second-half spring game comeback falls short

With a minute remaining in the game, sophomore safety Ryan Brandt stripped sophomore quarterback Andrew Hobson to win the spring game for the Purdue defense 45-42. Purdue held their spring game, a scrimmage between the offense and defense, on a cold windy day Ross-Ade for a handful of fans that braved the 39 degree-weather and 12 mile-per-hour wind gusts.
Spring game gives first look at Casey Thompson, Husker QBs in midst of a work-in-progress offseason

Casey Thompson has had a plan for almost every element of his opening months as a member of the Nebraska football program. The public will get a first look at the on-field portion of his acclimation on Saturday in the Red-White Spring Game, but behind the scenes at practice and in the meeting room, the integration into the Husker program seems to be moving along smoothly.
Wyoming News

Spring ball is finished, but not much downtime ahead for Huskers in 'pushed-up' offseason

Nebraska’s spring football session closed out Saturday the way it normally does around here, with walk-ons making plays at the tail end of the Red-White Spring Game at Memorial Stadium. The next phase of the offseason arrived earlier than normal, though, in part because crews will begin ripping up the Memorial Stadium turf very shortly in order to replace it for the first time in nearly a decade and also because, well, the offseason is going to come to an end early once again for...
040922-tuc-spt-uafb-p2

15 newcomers to watch in the Arizona Wildcats’ spring football game. The Cats conclude spring practice with their spring game Saturday at Arizona Stadium. Here's who to watch:
Late innings sink MU softball against Mississippi State

After No. 24 Missouri and Mississippi State went toe-to-toe for the first half of their conference series opener, the Bulldogs dominated the final innings to beat the Tigers 9-2 on Friday in Starkville, Mississippi. Missouri (23-14, 3-6 SEC) again struck in the first inning, marking the fifth consecutive game the...
The face of determination: Helen Hu's return to excellence

More than a year ago, Helen Hu suffered a season-ending ACL tear, changing the direction of her career with Missouri gymnastics and the future of the Tigers’ success. Though she hasn’t returned to her freshman form this season, the redshirt sophomore returned to competition at the start of the season and helped to bring the Tigers to the national championships. She adds a cool, calm and collected presence for a team abundant in energy and excitement, cementing the performance of the beam and bars lineups.
