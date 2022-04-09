Former Evergreen Park Carson’s may reopen as new store

CHICAGO (CBS) -- a jewel in Chicago's Austin neighborhood is shining bright once again, after taking a big hit during the pandemic.Several community leaders were on hand for the grand reopening of Uncle Remus Fried Chicken. The restaurant has been a fixture on Chicago's West Side for decades. Gus Rickette started the restaurant back in the 60's. His daughter Charmaine Rickette is now at the helm, but at age 95 Gus still works everyday.The expansion and remodel was made possible by a $160,000 grant from the community improvement initiative INVEST South/West."Our technology is enhanced. Our infrastructure in itself. As you can see, aesthetically," said Charmaine Rickette. "I don't usually brag or boast but this is a "wow" factor."Uncle Remus Chicken also has locations in Bronzeville, Broadview and Bolingbrook, where they are providing jobs and giving back to the community.The West Side location will officially reopen to the public on Tuesday.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO