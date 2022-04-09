ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Evergreen Park, IL

Former Evergreen Park Carson’s may reopen as new store

By Chicago Ridge
southwestregionalpublishing.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe shuttered Carson’s store located in the Evergreen Plaza shopping area has been designated as “severely blighted” and eligible for Class 8 designation. A new retail store operation in the U.S., with the assistance of the property owner, said they are willing to invest more than $10 million in new improvements...

www.southwestregionalpublishing.com

Comments / 11

CHICAGO, IL
CHICAGO, IL
