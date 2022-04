NEW YORK - The arrival of warm weather reminds us that flowers and trees are starting to bloom, our days grow longer and there is no shortage of great outdoor activities in our area. CBS 2's Dave Carlin went where people are welcoming spring with arms wide open."I think everybody's out everybody's checking out the city," said Upper West Side resident Ali Jafry. Link: Check the forecastTemperatures high on the High Line meant Jafry was overdressed. He was there with his daughters from the Upper West Side with a jacket he wanted to ditch. "An accessory that I didn't need," Jafry said. Along the...

23 DAYS AGO