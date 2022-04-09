RECRUIT REACTION: Rutgers Football recruits react to weekend visit

The decision date for Class of 2023 four-star running back Mark Fletcher is arriving this week, and Penn State may be hoping for one of the biggest surprises of the week. Fletcher is widely regarded to be set to announce his commitment to Ohio State, but Penn State is still, officially, in the running as his announcement approaches. Fletcher is scheduled to announce his commitment decision on Tuesday evening with a press conference scheduled for 6:30 p.m. ET. The decision will be broadcast live on CBSSports HQ, where available. And in an interview with 247Sports, Fletcher confirmed he is down to...

STATE COLLEGE, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO