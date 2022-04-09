RECRUIT REACTION: Rutgers Football recruits react to weekend visit

Rutgers football sent out an offer last week to Kristopher Jones, a linebacker from Virginia. With the offer, the Scarlet Knights are getting involved in a recruiting battle with some of the best programs in the nation for one of the best players in the nation.
Jones, a class of 2024 recruit, is a four-star athlete by 247Sports. He is the No. 3 player in Virginia, the No. 8 linebacker nationally and the No. 137 athlete overall according to the recruiting site.
He has an offer list that includes Arizona State, Maryland, Notre Dame, Penn State, Virginia, Virginia Tech, Wake Forest and...
