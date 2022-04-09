ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lackawanna County, PA

Fallen Chinchilla House Company EMS member honored

By Vivian Muniz
 1 day ago

SOUTH ABINGTON TOWNSHIP, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — First responders gathered Saturday in Lackawanna County to pay their final respects to a well-respected EMT.

Multiple fires and EMS departments sent apparatuses to participate in the memorial procession for 39-year-old Melissa “Missy” Hemler.

The procession extended from Clarks Summit Elementary School to Chinchilla Hose Company Station 2.

Hemler was described by the emergency response community as a dedicated first responder who worked with Chinchilla Hose Company of South Abington Township and Commonwealth Health EMS.

Hemler died unexpectedly on March 22 at her home in Greenfield Township.

Politics
WBRE

WBRE

