Blue Raiders Fair Well on Final Day of Tennessee Relays

goblueraiders.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleKNOXVILLE, Tenn. - The Blue Raider women's and men's track and field teams wrapped up their final day of competition at the Tennessee Relays on Saturday. The day was highlighted by Abigail Kwarteng...

goblueraiders.com

WBIR

No. 1 Tennessee ties SEC record with 8-3 win over Missouri

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee baseball came from behind to beat Missouri 8-3 and in the process tied an SEC record on Friday night inside Lindsey Nelson Stadium. The Vols are now tied with the 1994 Florida Gators as the only two teams to start off SEC play 10-0. It...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

Tennessee guard Quentin Diboundje transferring to East Carolina

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE)- Tennessee basketball Rick Barnes foreshadowed another open scholarship spot on the team on Thursday. “Quentin has a decision to make. He wants to play. We’ve had some talks about it with him and there is some possibility that he is going to leave, which if he does, he’ll go to East Carolina with coach (Mike) Schwartz,” said Barnes candidly. “We all respect Quentin but I think that’s what’s going to happen.”
KNOXVILLE, TN
WBIR

Beck hits a grand slam in Tennessee's 11-4 win over Missouri on Saturday

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee baseball kept the winning streak alive with an 11-4 win against Missouri Saturday night inside Lindsey Nelson Stadium. The Vols fell behind 2-0 in the first inning after two Tigers' solo home runs. Tennessee would take the lead in the bottom of the second thanks to back-to-back-to-back solo home runs from Trey Lipscomb, Joel Ortega and Evan Russell.
KNOXVILLE, TN
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Vanderbilt victorious at Tennessee

Tennessee’s women’s tennis team lost its home match to Vanderbilt Friday. The Lady Vols (11-7, 5-5 SEC) captured the doubles point, but dropped a 5-2 decision to the Commodores Friday at Knoxville’s Goodfriend Tennis Center. The match against Vanderbilt (12-7, 4-6 SEC) was moved from Barksdale Stadium...
KNOXVILLE, TN
Black Enterprise

Newly-Hired Head Volleyball Coach at Grambling State University Cuts Every Player From Team

In an unprecedented move, a college volleyball coach cut an entire team of players. According to KSLA, a newly hired head volleyball coach at Grambling State University made a roster change that caught everyone, especially the players, off-guard. After notifying the administration that she would make changes, she cut all 19 current players from the volleyball team.
GRAMBLING, LA
WTVQ

Errors haunt No. 12 Kentucky in loss to Ole Miss

LEXINGTON, Ky. (UK Athletics) – The Kentucky Softball team committed a season-high five errors Friday night at John Cropp Stadium, which came back to haunt the Wildcats in a 7-6 loss to the Ole Miss Rebels in the series opener. Game two of the series has been pushed back...
LEXINGTON, KY
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Clemson transfer Nick Honor narrows list down to three teams

After entering the transfer portal and gaining interest from 10 teams, Clemson transfer point guard Nick Honor has trimmed his list down to three teams. According to Jon Rothstein of CBS Sports, Honor has narrowed his potential new team down to Minnesota, SMU and Missouri. Honor previously had South Carolina interested in him, but he will not become a Gamecock barring any changes. In 33 games with the Tigers last season, Honor averaged 7.7 points and 2.4 assists per game. The 5-foot-10 guard transferred from Fordham to Clemson in 2019 and will now join his third team in his career. Along with Honor, Clemson guard Al-Amir Dawes has also entered the portal, severely diminishing the Tigers’ guard depth for next season.
CLEMSON, SC
WDEF

Lookouts Drop Season Opener 8-0 to Tennessee Smokies

The Chattanooga Lookouts dropped their season opener 8-0 to the Tennessee Smokies on Friday night on a cold evening for baseball in Sevierville, Tennessee. Chattanooga managed only three hits, and they suffered 14 strikeouts. Same two clubs battle again Saturday night before closing out the series on Sunday afternoon. Lookouts make their home debut on Tuesday at AT&T Field against the Birmingham Barons.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
The Spun

Legenday College Sports Broadcaster Died On Sunday

A legendary collegiate sports broadcaster passed away at the age of 90 this weekend. Jim Turpin, the longtime voice of Illinois sports, died on Sunday. “Turpin called Illini football and men’s basketball for 42 years, retiring from the booth in 2002. He was a major player in local radio as well, serving as vice president and general manager of WDWS and WHMS in Champaign and for years hosting WDWS’ “Penny For Your Thoughts” through 2017,” the News Gazette wrote.
CHAMPAIGN, IL
Star News Group

Teacher Tricia Palmieri inducted into NJSIAA Hall of Fame

POINT PLEASANT – Tricia Palmieri, a physical education teacher at Point Borough Memorial Middle School, was recently inducted into the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association [NJSIAA] Hall of Fame for her storied career as a three sport athlete. “The people who also receive the awards are such wonderful athletes, so being put in that category with them was humbling and it left me speechless,” she said.
POINT PLEASANT, NJ
WBIR

No. 1 Tennessee baseball gets 23rd straight win, sweeps Missouri

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee baseball brought out the brooms and swept Missouri with a 4-3 win on Sunday inside Lindsey Nelson Stadium after taking the first two games on Friday and Saturday. The top ranked Vols have now won 23 consecutive games. They’re just one win shy of tying...
KNOXVILLE, TN
On Target News

Coffee County goes 3-1 in Knoxville Tournament

Competing in a tournament in Knoxville the Coffee County Lady Raider softball team finished with a record of 3-1. In game 1 the Lady Raiders defeated Hardin Academy 12-2. Cheyenne Vickers homered in the game and knocked in 3. Jalyn Moran also had 3 RBI. Katelyn Anderson was the winning pitcher.
COFFEE COUNTY, TN
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

No. 12 Kentucky defeats No. 5 Vols

The No. 5 Tennessee men’s tennis team dropped a road match against No.12 Kentucky, 4-3, Friday in Lexington. The Volunteers (17-6, 5-4 SEC) fell in the dual match despite capturing the doubles point. Tennessee swept both completed doubles matches against the Wildcats (16-6, 7-2). At No. 1 doubles, UT’s...
LEXINGTON, KY
actionnews5.com

Benches clear at UCF Memphis Baseball game

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The benches cleared during Sunday’s baseball game between University of Memphis and University of Central Florida, and the moment is causing a lot of traction on social media. In the top of the 1st inning, UCF jumped out to a 5-0 lead following a 3-run...
MEMPHIS, TN

