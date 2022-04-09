GALLERY: Star Trek: Mission Chicago - Day Two

On Saturday at Star Trek: Mission Chicago, Paramount+ released the teaser trailer for Star Trek: Lower Decks' upcoming third season. The season three teaser trailer for the animated comedy accompanies new teaser art. The teaser trailer focuses on the USS Cerritos, which is still damaged from its last mission and is now in space dock. The main Star Trek: Lower Decks crew plots to steal the Cerritos in voiceover. The idea is similar to a significant plot point from Star Trek III: The Search for Spock. The teaser art highlights the similarity by stylizing the show's title as "Star Trek: Lower Decks III." You can see both the trailer and the teaser art below. Star Trek: Lower Decks will return for its third season on Paramount+ later this year.

TV SERIES ・ 3 DAYS AGO