BEVERLY HILLS—Martha De Laurentiis, who was the producer for the movies ‘Hannibal’ and ‘Red Dragon, has recently had her mansion up for sale. It has been roughly three months since her death and De Laurentiis’ luxury Beverly Hills home is officially on the market for $37.5 million. De Laurentiis’ and her producer husband, Dino De Laurentiis, who passed away in 2010, resided in the home for 35 years.

BEVERLY HILLS, CA ・ 23 DAYS AGO