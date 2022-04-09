ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Report: Chelsea Set to Receive Offers for Levi Colwill in Summer

By Rob Calcutt
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleChelsea are set to receive offers for youngster Levi Colwill in the summer transfer window, according to reports. The Blues man has been on loan at Championship side Huddersfield Town in the current campaign, where has thoroughly impressed. It is his first loan spell away from the World and...

