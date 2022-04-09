ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Drinks

Ukrainian beer maker helped launch N.Y. brewery, now it’s brewing support for his country

By Mike Snider, USA TODAY
wvli927.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUkrainian Naz Drebot helped 42 North Brewing...

wvli927.com

Comments / 0

Related
Eyewitness News

Local brewery using brews to help Ukraine

GRANBY, CT (WFSB) - The Brewery at Maple View Farm in Granby is taking their love of brews and turning it to help those in Ukraine. The social media #brewforUkraine is now trending among the beer community as brewers worldwide are serving up Ukrainian beers. Brewer John Coppeler is starting...
GRANBY, CT
KOLO TV Reno

Sample beer, drinks in Reno’s Brewery District during the St. Paddy’s Day Tour de Brews

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -Whether you’re feeling lucky or not, everyone 21 years and older is invited to partake in the St. Paddy’s Day Tour de Brews on March 17. Will Truce, co-owner of Black Rabbit Mead Company, is one of the event’s organizer. He stopped by Morning Break to talk about how people will be able to get buy a passport for $12 and try Irish-themed drinks throughout Reno’s Brewery District.
RENO, NV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
MarketWatch

Russia’s brain drain: Hundreds of thousands of professionals and highly skilled workers have left country since Putin’s invasion of Ukraine

Hundreds of thousands of professional workers, many of them young, have left Russia since its invasion of Ukraine, accelerating an exodus of business talent and further threatening an economy targeted by Western sanctions. Those leaving the country include tech workers, scientists, bankers and doctors, according to surveys, economists and interviews...
EUROPE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Beer#Brewery#Russia#Food Drink#Beverages#Ukrainian#North Brewing Co
CBS Philly

Three 3’s Brewing Company Helping Ukrainian Refugees With Special Beer Recipe

HAMMONTON, N.J. (CBS) — Americans across the country and right here in the Delaware Valley want to do their part and help the people of Ukraine. That includes those behind a South Jersey brewery. “We saw everything going on in Ukraine and it’s just an atrocity, everything that’s happening over there,” said Mike Geller, owner of Three 3’s Brewing Company. Brewing up a special recipe to help Ukrainian refugees at Three 3’s Brewing Company in Hammonton. “We may not be Ukrainian and we may not be from over there, but we still feel for them,” Geller said. Geller says they wanted to do something...
HAMMONTON, NJ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Drinks
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Orlando Sentinel

Orlando Brewing, city’s oldest craft beer maker, needs cash for forced move

A summer deadline is looming for Orlando Brewing, the city’s oldest independent craft brewery, to raise enough money to move or face being sold off. The industrial building where Orlando Brewing has made and served beer for 16 years is being sold to Orlando Health on July 5 to support the nearby hospital’s campus south of downtown. John Cheek, the brewery’s president and founder, said the ...
ORLANDO, FL
98.3 The KEY

Your history teacher never told you Japan bombed Oregon & Washington

Since the end of World War II, the debate on whether the Japanese planned or did not plan to invade Washington and Oregon with troops still rages on. Some say the Japanese had no intention of invading the U.S. because of the long distance across the Pacific Ocean, and others say they were likely wary of a long drawn out battle with armed Americans, as most households in rural areas at the time had a firearm (81 years later this topic is still highly debated).
OREGON STATE
AFP

US crypto expert jailed 63 months for helping N.Korea

A US cryptocurrency expert was sentenced Tuesday to 63 months in prison for advising North Korea on how to create cryptocurrency services and blockchain technology to circumvent US sanctions over its nuclear program, court officials in New York said. He said that Griffith had "admitted in court he took actions to evade sanctions, which are in place to prevent (North Korea) from building a nuclear weapon."
FOREIGN POLICY
Michigan Advance

Biden goal for U.S. transition to electric vehicles cast into doubt at U.S. Senate hearing

A White House climate goal to transition the United States to electric vehicles is in trouble if the nation cannot produce more minerals that go into those vehicles’ batteries, U.S. senators of both parties said Thursday. Members of the Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee agreed during a hearing that more domestic production of lithium, […] The post Biden goal for U.S. transition to electric vehicles cast into doubt at U.S. Senate hearing appeared first on Michigan Advance.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION

Comments / 0

Community Policy