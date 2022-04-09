ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

DeJong’s opposite-field blast highlights another strong day from Cardinals bats

By Brenden Schaeffer
KMOV
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Though Cardinals’ manager Oli Marmol wasn’t in the dugout for Game 2 of the season on Saturday afternoon at Busch Stadium—he missed the game after being diagnosed with the flu—his words from earlier in the week continued to reverberate. “We...

www.kmov.com

Comments / 0

Related
numberfire.com

Albert Pujols sitting for Cardinals on Saturday

St. Louis Cardinals infielder Albert Pujols is not in the starting lineup for Saturday's game against the Pittsburgh Pirates. Pujols will move to the bench on Saturday with Corey Dickerson starting in the designated hitter role. Dickerson will bat fifth versus right-hander Mitch Keller and the Pirates. numberFire's models project...
PITTSBURGH, PA
FOX Sports

Arenado leads Cardinals against the Pirates after 4-hit outing

LINE: Cardinals -207, Pirates +174; over/under is 8 runs. BOTTOM LINE: The St. Louis Cardinals take on the Pittsburgh Pirates after Nolan Arenado had four hits against the Pirates on Saturday. St. Louis had a 90-72 record overall and a 45-36 record at home last season. The Cardinals averaged three...
PITTSBURGH, PA
KMOV

Thursday was most-watched Cardinals home opener in 5 years

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- The Cardinals’ Opening Day telecast was the most-watched home opener in the past five years, Bally Sports Midwest announced Friday. Total viewers increased 36 percent from last year. The game reached 140,000 households, the network said. The Cardinals started off the season Thursday by beating...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
City
St. Louis, MO
Local
Missouri Sports
City
Saint Louis, MO
Local
Saint Louis, MO Sports
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Clemson transfer Nick Honor narrows list down to three teams

After entering the transfer portal and gaining interest from 10 teams, Clemson transfer point guard Nick Honor has trimmed his list down to three teams. According to Jon Rothstein of CBS Sports, Honor has narrowed his potential new team down to Minnesota, SMU and Missouri. Honor previously had South Carolina interested in him, but he will not become a Gamecock barring any changes. In 33 games with the Tigers last season, Honor averaged 7.7 points and 2.4 assists per game. The 5-foot-10 guard transferred from Fordham to Clemson in 2019 and will now join his third team in his career. Along with Honor, Clemson guard Al-Amir Dawes has also entered the portal, severely diminishing the Tigers’ guard depth for next season.
CLEMSON, SC
The Spun

Legenday College Sports Broadcaster Died On Sunday

A legendary collegiate sports broadcaster passed away at the age of 90 this weekend. Jim Turpin, the longtime voice of Illinois sports, died on Sunday. “Turpin called Illini football and men’s basketball for 42 years, retiring from the booth in 2002. He was a major player in local radio as well, serving as vice president and general manager of WDWS and WHMS in Champaign and for years hosting WDWS’ “Penny For Your Thoughts” through 2017,” the News Gazette wrote.
CHAMPAIGN, IL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Skip Schumaker
Person
Miles Mikolas
Person
Nolan Arenado
Person
Corey Dickerson

Comments / 0

Community Policy